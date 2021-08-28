Cities, CORE Health look into partnership on teen arts program

CORE Health plans to use the four-story building as a community center and as a counseling center for children with behavioral and emotional issues. The clinician’s offices will be located across the hall from the daycare rooms. A window on the ground floor will be used to pass milkshakes out to visitors on the street — a callback to the building’s previous life as a Woolworth’s store.

Morrison said the broader vision of the arts program would help the hundreds of children CORE Health works with regularly and the community more broadly.

“If you start creating venues outside of sports for them to interact and learn things, they can pick up so much more,” Morrison said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Initial reactions from the officials at the Tuesday meeting largely were positive. Wallis liked the program’s potential and said an agreement with CORE Health on using the building would make the program an easier sell.

“We could already have these folks offering a physical space and that’s a huge piece of this,” Wallis said.

Smee came up from Kalama that morning to hear Hill’s pitch as a countywide endeavor. Smee said Kalama frequently partners with the larger cities when applying for projects that would benefit the community, but would not be practical individually.