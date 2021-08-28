Cities, CORE Health look into partnership on teen arts program

The new Youth Activity Center that soon will open on Commerce Avenue may also be home to a countywide teen arts program in a few weeks.
CORE Health Executive Director Frank Morrison and former Kelso City Council member Jim Hill are leading the efforts to create a free wide-ranging arts program for low-income teenagers. The two made their pitch to a small group of city and county officials who visited the Youth Activity Center on Tuesday afternoon for an advance look at the building.
“Great old artists come from talented young artists in the making. And kids today sure have something to say,” Hill said.
Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis, Kelso City Councilmember Kim LeFebrvre, Kalama City Administrator Adam Smee and Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber attended the tour Tuesday and heard Hill’s presentation.
The arts program would be available to children between 12 and 18 years old. Hill’s hope was that volunteers would rotate through to work with students on music lessons, sellable crafts, creative writing projects and other artistic endeavors. Hill said he was holding early conversations with photographers and musicians who might be interested in donating their time as a teacher.
The behavioral health agency spent $1 million to purchase the building last fall and an additional $2 million in renovations. The majority of that cost was covered by a grant from the state Department of Commerce Behavioral Health Facilities Program.
CORE Health plans to use the four-story building as a community center and as a counseling center for children with behavioral and emotional issues. The clinician’s offices will be located across the hall from the daycare rooms. A window on the ground floor will be used to pass milkshakes out to visitors on the street — a callback to the building’s previous life as a Woolworth’s store.
Morrison said the broader vision of the arts program would help the hundreds of children CORE Health works with regularly and the community more broadly.
“If you start creating venues outside of sports for them to interact and learn things, they can pick up so much more,” Morrison said.
Initial reactions from the officials at the Tuesday meeting largely were positive. Wallis liked the program’s potential and said an agreement with CORE Health on using the building would make the program an easier sell.
“We could already have these folks offering a physical space and that’s a huge piece of this,” Wallis said.
Smee came up from Kalama that morning to hear Hill’s pitch as a countywide endeavor. Smee said Kalama frequently partners with the larger cities when applying for projects that would benefit the community, but would not be practical individually.
“It’s not too far away and within the age range you’re talking about here, some of these kids are mobile and able to drive themselves,” Smee said.
One potential source of funding for the program comes through the Washington State Arts Commission. The state commission provides funding for “Creative Districts” — subsections of communities that have a concentration of arts and culture.
In Thurston County, Tenino received a certified Creative District in June 2020 which covers historic buildings and the local artisans who sell in town. Hill hopes to rally support among the cities and counties as they push for funding from the Arts Commission, as well as other state and federal programs.
“If we have the voice of so many city councils, we aren’t going to be ignored by our state representatives,” Hill said.
Weber advised the group to be careful with making every step of the program a top-down approach. He encouraged them to bring in teenagers at some point to make sure the programs were actually of interest to students
“We’ve been there before with new programs that feel like a great idea, but you just can’t get the younger kids on board,” Weber said.
Weber and the three city representatives said they would bring the idea to the other elected officials at upcoming meetings. If the idea receives broader support, CORE Health would work with other organizers on funding applications to the Arts Commission and other state agencies.