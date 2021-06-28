Child care enrollment bouncing back, but pre-pandemic shortages remain across Cowlitz County

As pandemic restrictions ease, local child care centers are filling up, but just like before the pandemic, the need is still higher than the supply.
Castle Rock’s Little Christian Daycare Director Barbara DeWols said the center “just got to where we opened all of our rooms back up.”
Director of Lil’ Red Barn Academy Danielle Burns said her Longview childcare center only has a few slots left in her toddler classes, and there are waiting lists for her preschool and prekindergarten classrooms. She thinks it’s because families are returning to work in offices instead of from home.
“We are actually fuller now than we have been for quite a while,” Burns said. “It’s different because a lot of times in the summer child care lightens up, but we’re as full as we’ve been in a little bit.”
Limited availability
High demand and low supply are the norm for Cowlitz County. A new 2021 Cowlitz County Child Care Access report from the Cowlitz Community Network found there are about 12,900 children under the age of 10 in the county, and only 1,582 licensed child care spots. As of May, only 197 of those spots were open.
“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, licensed child care capacity in Cowlitz County had been increasing, up from 1,817 total slots in 2014 to 2,338 slots in 2020,” the report said.
According to a June 2020 survey of child care providers by Child Care Aware of Washington, there were 47 total licensed child care providers in the County and 13 were temporarily closed due to COVID-19. A May 2021 survey found 44 total licensed providers, six with temporary closures.
Of those 44, only four are available 24 hours a day and “they rarely have open slots,” the report found.
The Cowlitz Community Network report surveyed nearly 800 families from February to May and found that most needed care for elementary school kids.
Of families surveyed, 45% said they needed elementary level care, 24% preschool level and 17% toddler care. There was less need for infant care, at 6%, and care for students older than fifth grade at 8%.
DeWols said Little Christian is licensed for 67 slots, and usually has about 50 kids attend each day.
Staffing troubles
“We’re right about at 45 a day at the moment,” she said. “It’s actually returning quite a bit to normal, but we’ve had more issues with finding people who want to work during this time.”
Burns also said finding employees was challenging.
“I believe it’s in large part due to the unemployment system going on right now,” she said, adding that she had a few recent hires that didn’t work out and more interview no-shows than usual.
“I’m still looking for one person. I’m still on the hunt,” Burns said. “Right now I have a good group, and a couple of gals I just hired who are doing great, but staffing has been an issue over the last few months.”
The 2021 report said that “gaps in the local child care system impact the whole community.”
The average annual cost of child care for one child is 17% of the median household income for the county, and 46% of surveyed families said they turned down economic opportunities, like more hours or promotions, because of the cost of childcare.
Due to cost and lack of licensed slots, 58% of surveyed families said they use informal childcare, like friends, family or neighbors.
“The cost of child care and the limited availability of high-quality licensed child care can slow economic growth for households with young children, burden families considering having children, reduce the influx of families with young children moving to our community and limit the pool of applicants seeking local jobs,” the report warned.
The average annual cost of licensed care for one child is $9,288 and licensed infant care can cost a local family up to $910 per month, the 2021 report found.
Burns and DeWols said that while costs of PPE, food and cleaning supplies have stabilized, they both relied on grants and COVID-19 relief money to weather the pandemic.
“We’ve actually been really good,” DeWols said. “I’m shocked that we survived the pandemic without more damage. The grants helped a lot. That’s what helped us stay afloat.”
Burns said grants from the Department of Children, Youth and Families, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and other programs have “been a help” toward recovery.
“It’s definitely better than what it was,” she said. “We’re getting there.”