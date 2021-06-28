Child care enrollment bouncing back, but pre-pandemic shortages remain across Cowlitz County

As pandemic restrictions ease, local child care centers are filling up, but just like before the pandemic, the need is still higher than the supply.

Castle Rock’s Little Christian Daycare Director Barbara DeWols said the center “just got to where we opened all of our rooms back up.”

Director of Lil’ Red Barn Academy Danielle Burns said her Longview childcare center only has a few slots left in her toddler classes, and there are waiting lists for her preschool and prekindergarten classrooms. She thinks it’s because families are returning to work in offices instead of from home.

“We are actually fuller now than we have been for quite a while,” Burns said. “It’s different because a lot of times in the summer child care lightens up, but we’re as full as we’ve been in a little bit.”

Limited availability

High demand and low supply are the norm for Cowlitz County. A new 2021 Cowlitz County Child Care Access report from the Cowlitz Community Network found there are about 12,900 children under the age of 10 in the county, and only 1,582 licensed child care spots. As of May, only 197 of those spots were open.