Census data prompts Port of Longview study of port district boundaries

In its first in-person meeting in more than a year, the Port of Longview on Wednesday reviewed easements and redistricting projects.
Commission President Allan Erickson said he was “just so excited to be here in person” because it was a “change of attitude and atmosphere for the commission and the public as well.”
Every 10 years, the port has to re-evaluate its districting lines based on new federal census data. Wednesday, the commission approved a $4,350 payment to the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments to help the port determine if any adjustments need to be made to the boundaries.
To complete a joint dredge material disposal site with other local ports and the U.S. Corps of Engineers, the commission also approved the group making an offer to the Consolidated Diking District No. 1 of Wahkiakum County for an easement on Puget Island — to install pipes to bring the material to the site.
The four ports would share the $5,731 offer that is just compensation to the diking district. The Port of Longview would pay about $1,910 for the permanent easement on about .38 acres of land.
In December 2019, the four ports purchased a 20-year easement for 86.9 acres from Philip and Ivy Lou Vik with 3.5 million cubic yards of capacity. In mid-2020, the Corps decided an easement from the diking district was needed to install three 31-inch pipelines to bring the material in along Sunny Sands Road.
The commission also approved an interlocal agreement with Lower Columbia College for $500 to use its bus for the July 31 Centennial celebration tours of the port.
New landscaping around the White House headquarters moved forward, with commissioners getting an update on the final design from Makers Architecture & Urban Design.
The 7.5 acre proposed project incudes 125 parking stalls, including handicapped parking spaces and EV charging stations, more lighting in parking lots and on pathways, 2,500 feet of new unpaved paths, 750 feet of paved sidewalk and 24,600 feet of new pavement.
The project could be done in phases, with Phase 1 covering the north, east and south parking lots and the concrete sideway system for about $502,000; Phase 2 including the north parking lot seating area, gathering place and path, planting and educational signage for about $320,000; and Phase 3 completing the educational center proposed at the old cooler building, for a yet-unestimated cost.
Commissioner Jeff Wilson brought the question of installing more cameras at Willow Grove Park and boat launch back to the table, motioning to add an action item to next month’s agenda.
“Cameras are not going to end crime, absolutely not, but cameras are a deterrent,” Wilson said, adding he had been “adamant and aggressive” on the need for several years and “we as a commission need to bring this to a head.”
Commissioner Doug Averett said he would not second the motion because he does not think cameras are a strong deterrent, “so for me to spend that kind of money doesn’t make sense to me.”
The motion died for lack of a second, which Wilson called “disappointing.”
“I think our community deserves a much more responsible attitude from the port when it comes to public safety,” he said.