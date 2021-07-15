Census data prompts Port of Longview study of port district boundaries

In its first in-person meeting in more than a year, the Port of Longview on Wednesday reviewed easements and redistricting projects.

Commission President Allan Erickson said he was “just so excited to be here in person” because it was a “change of attitude and atmosphere for the commission and the public as well.”

Every 10 years, the port has to re-evaluate its districting lines based on new federal census data. Wednesday, the commission approved a $4,350 payment to the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments to help the port determine if any adjustments need to be made to the boundaries.

To complete a joint dredge material disposal site with other local ports and the U.S. Corps of Engineers, the commission also approved the group making an offer to the Consolidated Diking District No. 1 of Wahkiakum County for an easement on Puget Island — to install pipes to bring the material to the site.

The four ports would share the $5,731 offer that is just compensation to the diking district. The Port of Longview would pay about $1,910 for the permanent easement on about .38 acres of land.