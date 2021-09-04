Castle Rock growing to meet the competition

Chennault said residents love the idea of a shared garden, and it’s just one way the Bloom Team adjusts ideas and tries different things.

Each year, the Bloom Team comes up with a new combination of flowers to try, giving variety to the streets while taking into account the level of care each will need. Chennault constantly is experimenting with color and texture, plucking blossoms to test parings that might be in the next basket.

All of that work is pulled together in a video submission by volunteer Della Franklin. Typically, America in Bloom judges also visit towns, but COVID-19 has made events virtual.

The city entered the video competition five times before this year and won four out of those five times. Last year, Castle Rock won the America in Bloom video contest with more than 57% of the vote.

The first-place award comes with a $1,500 cash prize. The winner of the “people’s choice” contest is determined by an online vote, and it is the only America in Bloom competition category with a financial award.

Unlike the other categories, where cities face similarly sized competitors, the video contest is open to cities of all sizes.