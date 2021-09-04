Castle Rock growing to meet the competition

The summer’s heatwaves couldn’t kill Castle Rock’s growing spirit, as the Bloom Team has once again entered a video into the America in Bloom 2021 People’s Choice Award.
The national beautification program recognizes the efforts of community members to improve the appearance of their cities. This is Castle Rock’s 10th year involved in the program, and each year, the volunteer effort branches out further.
Castle Rock Bloom Team coordinator Nancy Chennault said there are now more than 230 baskets around town, along with an abundance of planters and gardens. They all are cared for by 40 or so volunteers, plus some watering help from the city public works department to reach the baskets hanging on light poles.
Those baskets, each grown in donated greenhouse space, can weigh up to 80 pounds when the 2.5-gallon reservoir at the base is filled and when each is overflowing with blossoms.
Chennault said the dedicated volunteers make the entire project possible, from Bloom Team members to the people who chip in on citywide clean up days. Businesses also can sponsor a basket or planter, which helps pay for the cost of planting and upkeep, she said.
Recently, the Bloom Team started to transition the garden at Old Jail Park to an edible garden, with sunflowers, berries, tomatoes and Thai chili peppers.
Chennault said residents love the idea of a shared garden, and it’s just one way the Bloom Team adjusts ideas and tries different things.
Each year, the Bloom Team comes up with a new combination of flowers to try, giving variety to the streets while taking into account the level of care each will need. Chennault constantly is experimenting with color and texture, plucking blossoms to test parings that might be in the next basket.
All of that work is pulled together in a video submission by volunteer Della Franklin. Typically, America in Bloom judges also visit towns, but COVID-19 has made events virtual.
The city entered the video competition five times before this year and won four out of those five times. Last year, Castle Rock won the America in Bloom video contest with more than 57% of the vote.
The first-place award comes with a $1,500 cash prize. The winner of the “people’s choice” contest is determined by an online vote, and it is the only America in Bloom competition category with a financial award.
Unlike the other categories, where cities face similarly sized competitors, the video contest is open to cities of all sizes.
“We want to share the link and get people excited about what’s happening in Castle Rock,” Chennault said. “We’re very grateful for the people who appreciate what’s going on and embrace what Castle Rock is doing, especially after the last couple years.”
The contest will accept votes up until the winner is announced live on Oct. 1 during the virtual symposium. To see the videos and vote, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AIB2021.