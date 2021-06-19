Castle Rock apartments, retail, recreation development plan open for public comment

CASTLE ROCK — Plans for a development with light industrial, neighborhood retail, 200 multi-family residential units, a 200-unit RV park and recreational trails have been submitted to the city of Castle Rock and are open for public comment.

The 118-acre Castle Rock Landing on the Cowlitz development is being proposed by Battle Ground-based Compass Group, LLC in southern Castle Rock. The land is between the BNSF rail line and Salmon Creek to the east, the Cowlitz River to the west and Timberline Church to the north.

According to master plan documents, the development will have 624,000 square feet of light industrial and flex/office space on 58.7 acres; 98,000 square feet of neighborhood retail and commercial/professional services on 11 acres; and 200 multi-family residential units on 7.8 acres.

Other recreational uses proposed for the site include a 200-unit RV park, boat and kayak launches, public shoreline areas and recreational trails on 18 acres, according to the documents. Wetland mitigation will include preservation of 8.2 acres of critical areas and buffers.

As part of the project, the group plans to make improvements to Huntington Avenue South and add water and sewer main extensions, storm water facilities and improvements to Larsen Lane Southwest.