Cascade Natural Gas leads statewide rate hike after demand increase

Stalled production of natural gas during the pandemic has resulted in higher gas prices for all Washington natural gas customers as of Monday.
The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission approved rate increases for all four state suppliers, with Cascade Natural Gas leading the rate increase. Increases took effect Monday. Cascade Natural Gas, based in Kennewick, serves Longview, among other areas, according to the state.
Cowlitz County Public Utility District commissioners unanimously voted to maintain membership rates at the same prices for the fourth consecut…
The state reports the utility companies don't lose money or profit from selling gas, so they "pass the cost of gas purchases on to customers." People use natural gas for heating, cooking and electricity.
Local effects
Cascade Natural Gas forecasts a roughly 18% price increase for average residential consumers. NW Natural, based in Portland, estimates a roughly 11% increase; Puget Sound Energy, based in Bellevue, is expected to see a 6% increase; and the Avista Corporation, based in Spokane, predicts a roughly 10% increase, reports the state.
The average monthly Cascade bill for a consumer using 56 therms of energy a month is expected to now cost $65.90, after increasing $9.85, according to the state.
The Utilities and Transportation Commission states prices vary for each provider due to different supply sources, average residential usage and programs to support low-income residents and energy efficiency.
Supply and demand
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the pandemic threw natural gas supply and demand out of whack. Fewer companies used natural gas when buildings were closed during the pandemic and 2020 had a mild winter. The drop in demand resulted in fewer companies drilling for the fossil fuel and created the "lowest annual price since 1997," according to the administration.
People using the federal food assistance program known as SNAP will receive a 21% permanent benefits increase this fall, as temporary pandemic…
Now, demand is increasing as facilities open and consumers choose the low-priced natural gas. In 2020, consumption of natural gas for electricity in the U.S. increased 3%, states the administration.
However the natural gas pool to draw from is now smaller, which is forcing prices back up. The administration states the U.S. natural gas inventories at the end of September were 5.5% below the five-year average. In October, the administration predicted U.S. households will spend 30% more to heat spaces with natural gas this year, compared to 2020.