Cascade Natural Gas leads statewide rate hike after demand increase

Stalled production of natural gas during the pandemic has resulted in higher gas prices for all Washington natural gas customers as of Monday.

The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission approved rate increases for all four state suppliers, with Cascade Natural Gas leading the rate increase. Increases took effect Monday. Cascade Natural Gas, based in Kennewick, serves Longview, among other areas, according to the state.

Cowlitz Public Utility District maintains rates for fourth consecutive year Cowlitz County Public Utility District commissioners unanimously voted to maintain membership rates at the same prices for the fourth consecut…

The state reports the utility companies don't lose money or profit from selling gas, so they "pass the cost of gas purchases on to customers." People use natural gas for heating, cooking and electricity.

Local effects

Cascade Natural Gas forecasts a roughly 18% price increase for average residential consumers. NW Natural, based in Portland, estimates a roughly 11% increase; Puget Sound Energy, based in Bellevue, is expected to see a 6% increase; and the Avista Corporation, based in Spokane, predicts a roughly 10% increase, reports the state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The average monthly Cascade bill for a consumer using 56 therms of energy a month is expected to now cost $65.90, after increasing $9.85, according to the state.