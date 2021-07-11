As Port of Longview commissioners debate adding more cameras to Willow Grove Park and boat launch, calls to police from the area have ticked upward this year, with more than 100 calls and eight police reports taken.

There were 88 calls and one police report last year, and 78 calls and six police reports the year before. Commissioners remain divided about whether crime rates are a problem, if cameras will deter crime, and how to best spend port resources.

Port Commission President Allan Erickson said he “does not believe video surveillance is a deterrent for that kind of criminal activity.”

“You can’t prevent every eventuality. People are unpredictable and things come up and unfortunately physical crimes tend to be crimes of passion and happen on relative spur of the moment,” he said. “Whether or not you have video surveillance doesn’t prevent those kinds of crimes from occurring.”

He said there “isn’t a lot you can do but look for accountability after the fact,” and the current port cameras and security at the park provide that.

However, Commissioner Jeff Wilson said the statistics on rising crime show “it’s clear that we need to act” and additional cameras are an important part of the safety equation.

“Our community deserves to know that that park is secure as it possibly can be,” Wilson said.

Commissioner Doug Averett could not be reached for comment.

Long-term discussions

The port commission has discussed cameras for some time. After several cases of vandalism at the boat launch, in January 2019 the commission asked staff to look into what it would take to add more lights to the area and potentially hire security.

Willow Grove Park is gated and locked at night, while the boat launch is open 24/7. A private security team provides coverage of the area as well, and a park host is at the park during the day.

The two cameras at the boat launch have been used in the past to help law enforcement identify suspects, port staff said previously.

In an April 28 meeting, port staff got one estimate that to run cameras capable of livestreaming, as well as the needed lights and electrical work, could run up to $825,000. At a June 23 meeting, staff came back with an updated estimate of $146,000 to install 11 cameras powerful enough to cover the park and read vehicle license plates, as well as to buy the lights and complete the needed electrical work.

Port staff said putting five cameras in the boat basin area would cost $76,800, according to an estimate.

Wilson would like to see at least 11 cameras, and is interested in livestreaming capabilities for the public, he said at past meetings. Commissioners Erickson and Averett have been against livestreaming and previously expressed “sticker shock” at the estimated costs.

With the fluctuation in estimates, Wilson said he would prefer for the port to go out to bid for the project now, to help “dial in on our figures.”

Police calls

The number of calls to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office appears to be rising at Willow Grove Park, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said. Since the port contracted with private security, a number of the calls for service at the park come from the security staff.

From June 24, 2020, to June 24, 2021, 89 calls were made to the sheriff’s office from Willow Grove Park, and 55 calls were from the Willow Grove boat launch, Brightbill said.

In the same time period in 2019 to 2020, 48 calls were made from the park and 40 calls from the boat launch; and the year before, from 2018 to 2019, there were even fewer: 46 calls from the park and 32 calls from the boat launch.

However, the years 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 saw higher numbers of calls from the park: 68 and 67 calls, respectively. That’s still not as high as this year, and the number of calls from the boat launch were 49 and 41.

Brightbill said while some calls may be double-counted because of the system the sheriff’s office uses to count calls, “the last year appears to be a significant uptick in calls at Willow Grove Park.”

Not all calls result in a full police report, Brightbill said. In the last year at Willow Grove Park, there were six police reports from the park and two from the boat launch. At the park, there was a collision report, a found property report and a malicious mischief report filed, he said.

Misdemeanor arrests also were made for three separate events — one trespassing report, one disorderly contact report and one assault report.

For the same period at the boat launch, there was a stolen vehicle report and a littering report.

“The vast majority of incidents at either location were settled by contact and did not result in a police report being filed,” Brightbill said.

In 2019-2020, there were no police reports filed for the park and one for the boat launch. The year of 2017-2018 had the highest number of reports filed in the past five years: Six from the park and five from the boat launch.

“Willow Grove can get a lot of use in the summer,” Brightbill said. “The cameras may help to deter crime, and help to solve any crimes that may be committed.”

Divided views

Erickson said he didn’t think cameras would prevent crime, and while he liked the opportunity to have accountability afterward, “I haven’t been a big supporter of expanding the video surveillance out there just because I haven’t felt like it was a necessary expense.”

“I’m bit surprised at how low those numbers were, but its relieving to see that that there’s so little crime at the park,” he said.

Wilson said there have been property crimes, damage and vandalism at the park and at the boat launch, and the port “should take this proactive step in providing this secure atmosphere for our community out there.”

“Cameras are part of the equation,” of preventing and responding to crime, he said, along with the park security, park management team and park host.

Camera cost

The cost of cameras was not part of this year’s budget, so to move forward with the project this year, the budget would need to be amended.

Erickson said he doesn’t see cameras as an “emergency situation that we’re going to allocate unbudgeted funds for” this year, but said it could be addressed in discussions for next year’s budget.

However, he said he’d rather focus funds on the port’s plans to expand its rail corridors.

“When it comes to the dollars that are involved in this, in my opinion it’s fairly expensive to purchase the type of video surveillance we’re discussing here,” he said. “In the scope of the budgets for the Port of Longview it’s a relatively small number, and yet I’m totally focused on our rail expansion project we’ve got coming up.”

Erickson said he’d like to put more “dollars in the savings account” for that project now to minimize the potential tax impact on his constituents.

Wilson said while the cost is an “understandably legitimate concern,” and he wants to do due diligence before spending, “once you do the return on investment for these cameras, it’s a good investment.”

“It will pay dividends in safety for years and years to come,” he said, and will help protect the investments the port has already made in improving the park and boat launch in recent years.

Moving forward, Erickson noted he is “only one voice” and it will be the commission as a whole that makes a final decision.

Wilson said in his view, “safety is paramount and I’m pleased that the port is finally following my lead” in getting the project moving.

