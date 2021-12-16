Butler Acres students holding toy, clothing giveaway

A different kind of holiday sale is popping up at Butler Acres Elementary School this weekend, where all clothes and toys are free.

Organized by about two dozen second- through fifth-grade students and led by teacher Sarah Marlow, the giveaway event is open to the entire community and is meant to make sure everyone can put presents under the tree this year, regardless of their financial situations.

“We’re trying to get the word out as far as we can to everyone and anyone who needs anything,” Marlow said.

The idea started in early October for Marlow, when she thought a toy and gift exchange might benefit the community. She sent home permission slips for students and a group of 23 volunteered to make signs, pass out donation flyers and organize the event.

Donations poured in, and the event quickly expanded to include clothing and shoes. Most are for children, infant through teen, but Marlow said some adult clothing also was donated and will be available.

Once items started coming in, twice a week students helped Marlow sort them by type of clothes and toys, then by size, so everything will be organized for the weekend event. On Monday after school, kids were digging through heaping boxes of T-shirts and pants, giggling when they came across packages of new underwear and socks and pointing out to friends shirts they liked.

“I told them to think about how clothes are when you go to a clothes store,” Marlow said Monday, before helping students understand how to read clothing tags and sort the items by size.

Students will help run the event this weekend by signing up for time slots, as well as setting everything up and breaking it all down after.

Marlow said the students are excited to be part of the event and help out the community.

Third-grader Alex, 9, said he was most excited to carry tables for the event to show everyone how strong he was, while third-grader Ellanor, 8, said she was happy the event was taking place after so many weeks of work. The two classmates were working with fellow third-grader Delilah, 9, to decide what box a size extra small boy’s shirt should be sorted into and debated over if the clothes had to be folded.

By holding the event the weekend before Christmas, Marlow said the intent is for families to be able to come and get the items in time to wrap them for Christmas. She said if the event goes well and the community likes it, she’s interested in doing it again in the future.

“The goal is for most of this stuff to be gone and for people to get what they need,” she said Monday, surrounded by the boxes of clothes and toys stacked up around her classroom.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.