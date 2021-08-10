Businesses spread the word about upcoming impacts of long-term care tax

Succop said the program will provide additional security to many young or middle-age workers in the state. At the end of their careers, workers and their families receive $36,500 in total benefits from the Cares Fund, or up to $100 per day for nursing homes or in-home care costs.

“Not everyone needs to be running around, freaking out that they need to become exempt,” Succop said Monday. “This is going to help a certain segment of people.”

The only window to opt out of the program begins Oct. 1. Employees who want to opt out will need to show proof they’re enrolled in private long-term care insurance with equal or greater coverage than the state program. Workers need to have their individual coverage active by Nov. 1 and get approval by the state’s Employment Security Department by the end of 2022.

The payroll tax still would be collected until the state issues a letter approving the other plan as an exemption. If a policy exemption is approved in February, for example, the payroll tax would be collected until the beginning of the next financial quarter in April.