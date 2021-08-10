Businesses spread the word about upcoming impacts of long-term care tax

The deadline for Washington workers to make a decision about long-term care insurance is coming up quickly. Local businesses and municipalities are rushing to get information out.
Washington Cares Fund employees who do not have an alternative private insurance active by Nov. 1 will automatically be enrolled and begin paying payroll taxes to fund the program.
The Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce has been working to get the word out to employees through business owners. Chamber President Bill Marcum met with business reps over lunch at Mill City Grill on Monday for a presentation about the tax. The chamber will hold an “emergency boot camp” Friday morning which businesses can attend in-person or over Zoom.
Alpha Partners Financial Group has been working with the Chamber of Commerce to provide much of the local advice to businesses in Cowlitz County. Managing partner and co-founder Ryan Schopp said he has been visiting companies since April to help them understand what the upcoming payroll tax means for them and their employees.
“It’s unfortunately becoming a surprise for most people and we have a deadline coming up where they need to have an educated decision made,” Schopp said.
Washington’s long-term care fund is the first state-managed program of its kind in the country. All workers in the state who receive a W-2 will receive a 0.58% payroll tax on their wages to fund the program. The average worker in Cowlitz County makes roughly $52,000 per year and would pay just over $300 annually with the new tax.
Succop said the program will provide additional security to many young or middle-age workers in the state. At the end of their careers, workers and their families receive $36,500 in total benefits from the Cares Fund, or up to $100 per day for nursing homes or in-home care costs.
“Not everyone needs to be running around, freaking out that they need to become exempt,” Succop said Monday. “This is going to help a certain segment of people.”
The only window to opt out of the program begins Oct. 1. Employees who want to opt out will need to show proof they’re enrolled in private long-term care insurance with equal or greater coverage than the state program. Workers need to have their individual coverage active by Nov. 1 and get approval by the state’s Employment Security Department by the end of 2022.
The payroll tax still would be collected until the state issues a letter approving the other plan as an exemption. If a policy exemption is approved in February, for example, the payroll tax would be collected until the beginning of the next financial quarter in April.
The most vocal concerns from businesses were about employees who would pay the tax without receiving any benefits from it. Workers who retire before January 2025 likely will be ineligible for all funds, based on the work requirements. In order to be eligible for the long-term care benefits, workers must have been employed in Washington for either 10 years without a break of more than five years. Employees will be temporarily vested in the program after working 500 hours per year for at least three years.
“People are going to pay into this program for five years and may never get to use it, which is exactly what the state is hoping for,” Marcum said.
The payroll tax will be charged to workers who live out of state, but work for businesses in Washington. The long-term care funds, however, are only available to workers who stay in Washington after they retire. Schopp said an employee who is working remotely from Texas for one local company still will have to pay into the fund.
Schopp said the cap on the amount paid out by the fund would become an issue in coming years.
“When you look out five, 10, 20 years, the purchasing power of that is going to go down. There’s no question,” Schopp said.
Getting an exemption from the program is easier said than done. More and more insurance providers are suspending their new applications in Washington until after Nov. 1, including multiple agencies that Schopp heard from since Friday.
At a board of commissioners meeting for the Port of Longview in July, commissioner and state senator Jeff Wilson floated a plan for the port to either cover the tax cost or provide alternative plans. Wilson and port CEO Dan Stahl both voiced frustrations during the meeting about how challenging it had become to find alternate providers.
“It sounds like the legislation got way out in front of what the market was ready and able to do, which is a significant frustration,” Stahl said.
Schopp said the providers likely were worried that people would only keep their policies long enough to be exempt from the payroll tax, then cancel the coverage. That workaround would be caught if the state continually audits the exemptions, which Schopp said they were likely to do.
The commissioners for the Port of Kalama voted in July to cover the cost of the payroll tax for its employees. Chris Smith, human resources director for the City of Longview, said the city had existing long-term care coverage that employees would be able to opt into beginning later this month.
Other companies have taken more aggressive measures related to the tax. Pullman-based Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is organizing a business-led campaign asking Gov. Jay Inslee to pause the implementation of the long-term care program to address some of these concerns.
More details about the coverage from the Washington Cares Fund and the possible exemptions are at wacaresfund.wa.gov.
Daily News reporter Marissa Heffernan contributed to this story.