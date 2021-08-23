Businesses see little initial blow back as mask mandate returns to Washington

Longview businesses experienced minimal backlash after Washington's indoor mask mandate was put back in place Monday.
Gov. Jay Inslee lifted the previous indoor mask mandate at the end of June, when a majority of eligible Washingtonians had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and case numbers were fairly low. Just over a month later, the delta variant caused a spike in new cases and hospitalizations across the state and Inslee put the requirement back in place.
The new mandate requires masks at all indoor locations where people will be around members of the public and people other than family members. The mandate does not apply to fully vaccinated employees in workplaces that are not publicly accessible and private events at homes. There also are exceptions carved out for when people are eating, drinking, swimming and participating in either sports or performance art.
Anecdotal and observational evidence showed that many Longview residents complied with the return of the mandate during its initial hours. Kay Green is one of the volunteers working at the Toutle Ranch Thrift Shop on Commerce Avenue. Green said the store had a line of customers in face masks waiting outside before the store opened at 9 a.m.
"Nobody has complained about it. Almost everyone has the mask on before they come in," Green said.
Further down Commerce Avenue, Country Folks Deli still had a busy lunch rush around noon Monday. Customers were asked to wear a mask between the time they entered and sat down to eat, which owner Paige Espinoza said the majority of diners did without complaint. All employees kept their masks on while working.
Espinoza said the restaurant had kept measures such as barriers between booths around in case more restrictions were put back in place. While the first day went smoothly, Espinoza wasn't sure how the rest of the week will go.
"So many people are against wearing the masks now, they're getting vaccinated, but it's not working as well. I don't know how much pushback we will see," Espinoza.
Julie Kell was eating at Country Folks with her children. Kell said she had been wearing her mask fairly often even after the mandates expired, so her behavior had not changed much. She said she was concerned about what would happen when the Longview School District starts classes at the end of the month.
"We have all these hospitalizations and new cases," Kell said. "I don't feel that everyone is taking it seriously."
Allen Adams of Longview suspected that a mask mandate would be reinstated at some point, but was caught by surprise when the rule was enacted Monday. Adams said he had been masking on the city buses over the summer, where masks have always been federally required. Adams expected he'd likely continue wearing his mask for years because it was effective against the cold and flu as well as COVID.
As she headed into Winco, Kelso resident Annie Tietze brought out her mask. Tietze said the masks were an important measure even if she was skeptical about the mandate.