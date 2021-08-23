Businesses see little initial blow back as mask mandate returns to Washington

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Espinoza said the restaurant had kept measures such as barriers between booths around in case more restrictions were put back in place. While the first day went smoothly, Espinoza wasn't sure how the rest of the week will go.

"So many people are against wearing the masks now, they're getting vaccinated, but it's not working as well. I don't know how much pushback we will see," Espinoza.

Julie Kell was eating at Country Folks with her children. Kell said she had been wearing her mask fairly often even after the mandates expired, so her behavior had not changed much. She said she was concerned about what would happen when the Longview School District starts classes at the end of the month.

"We have all these hospitalizations and new cases," Kell said. "I don't feel that everyone is taking it seriously."

Allen Adams of Longview suspected that a mask mandate would be reinstated at some point, but was caught by surprise when the rule was enacted Monday. Adams said he had been masking on the city buses over the summer, where masks have always been federally required. Adams expected he'd likely continue wearing his mask for years because it was effective against the cold and flu as well as COVID.