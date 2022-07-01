Businesses can apply to join new Port of Kalama market

KALAMA — Residents looking to start or grow a business can apply for a spot in the Port of Kalama's under-construction marketplace and potentially receive free training.

The Mountain Timber Market, set to open in 2023, is accepting applications through the end of the month, said Michelle Nelson, market manager. Those interested can get more information and apply at www.mountaintimber.org, or at an open house on Wednesday or July 16.

A selection committee will pick 20 participants for a free business accelerator program with SCORE, a nonprofit that provides mentoring and education to business owners. The 13-week program will run from Sept. 10 to Dec. 3.

The training will help participants identify their target market, work through financial and marketing plans and answer other questions, Nelson said. The program should help participants determine if this is the right time and place for them to open their business before making the investment, she said.

Participants will then pitch to a selection committee, which will recommend businesses for the open spaces to port commissioners.

The market has seven vendor spaces, two small restaurant spaces and a vendor hall. The vendor hall spaces are flexible and will have shorter lease terms. The building also has room for a distillery, which would be available through this application process, and two larger anchor restaurants that are not, Nelson said.

Nelson said the port is looking for businesses that will compliment and not necessarily compete with existing stores in Kalama. That could include artisans, coffee shops, tasting rooms, a meat market, local cheese shop, or those selling locally-grown produce or flowers, she said.

Applicants must be 18 or older, live within 100 miles of the port office, not be related to or live with port employees and, if selected, must pass a background and credit check.

Nelson said the port wanted to include a business training to connect local entrepreneurs to resources they need to be successful.

"We're trying to take out the scary piece of opening a new business," she said. "We want the businesses that open to stay open."

Potential customers will include Kalama-area residents, tourists and river cruise passengers, Nelson said.

Crews broke ground on the $19 million market earlier this year. The 33,665 square-foot-building located just south of Marine Park is set to open in late 2023.

The project follows the April opening of the cruise ship dock near Marine Park. The port partnered with American Cruise Lines to build the $3.5 million dock as an alternative to boats unloading passengers on the beach.

