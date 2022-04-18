Burying some power lines option for Cowlitz PUD customers, as locals prepare for next storm

Last week’s power outages in Cowlitz County were partially caused by damaged high-voltage power lines most utilities do not place underground due to high prices, officials say.

However, more lower-voltage lines that run directly to Cowlitz County Public Utility District customers are below ground than above, and customers can request to have lines buried for a cost.

Underground lines

On wooded Gilmore Road in Toutle, Janell Wheatley is used to 30-hour spans without power when storms blow past her home, including during last week’s unseasonable snow, which helped to knock out around 29,000 customers’ power.

Wheatley is working to better prepare for the two to three outages she said she has a year, and roughly 30-hour outages every few years. Wheatley said she is considering buying a wood stove; plans to hardwire her generator into her home; and wants to ask the Cowlitz County PUD about placing nearby power lines underground.

“There are things we could do to be more prepared,” she said. “Those are on my to-do list.”

More power lines that run directly to customers are underground in Cowlitz County than above ground.

PUD spokesperson Alice Dietz said customers can request the district to place these lower-voltage distribution lines underground and pay for construction. Afterward, repairs and maintenance would be “paid by the utility, unless it is customer owned,” she said.

Dietz said placing lines underground costs up to three times more than placing them above ground.

Overhead power lines are susceptible to damage from wind, including fallen trees, so the Cowlitz County PUD has buried roughly 70% of distribution lines that run from substations to customers. Dietz said placing more distribution lines underground than above is not typical for many utilities.

Cowlitz County PUD power lines 124 miles of high-voltage transmission lines. 609 miles of overhead, lower voltage distribution lines. 1,321 miles of underground, lower voltage distribution lines.

Storm

April 11’s power outages were partially due to damaged northern transmission lines — part of the 124 miles of the high-voltage power lines that feed substations over long distances, Dietz said.

Trees hit seven transmission lines in northern Cowlitz County, Dietz said, cutting off power to six northern substations. Usually, one of the transmission lines can be lost and keep substations running, but this storm hit transmission lines on both ends of the network’s northern loop, Dietz said.

Dietz said most PUDs do not usually place transmission lines underground because it would be “cost prohibitive.”

The China-based cable manufacturer ZMS Cable says underground high-voltage transmission lines are more difficult to construct, as well as pinpoint and maintain, and can cost up to five times more to place underground than above ground.

Dietz said transmission lines carry a voltage of around 115,000, while distribution lines carry a voltage of 12,500, which are lowered to up to 240 volts when ran through a residential transformer then on to customers’ homes or businesses.

Roughly 60% of PUD customers lost power April 11, the PUD reports. The district said there were more minutes of power outages during the April 11 storm than during all the storm outages in 2021.

Bryanna Stone of Castle Rock said she was without power for about 15 hours on April 11 and “bundled up with blankets” until power was restored. Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce President Bill Marcum said the office was closed and without power April 11 and without internet or phone services the next day. He suspected attendance to a chamber-sponsored event in April was lower than usual because people couldn’t register without power.

Dietz reports most of the utility crews worked up to 48 straight, starting at 3 a.m. April 11, to return power.

Crews consisted of 25 Cowlitz PUD linemen, apprentices and groundmen, and 30 additional staff from nearby utility districts. She said up to 85 total Cowlitz PUD employees, including engineers and electrical technicians, also helped restore power.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.