editor's pick

Bud Clary looks to build out Seventh Avenue lot in Longview

  • 0
Bud Clary Hyundai

A car passes Bud Clary Hyundai Sunday on Seventh Avenue in Longview.

 Hayley Day

The Bud Clary Auto Group is looking to expand the two Longview car dealerships, the company purchased last year, by building out its Seventh Avenue lot.

The Bud Clary Auto Group bought its Ford and Hyundai dealerships from Columbia Ford in early 2021.

According to city documents, the company is proposing to add 121 new spaces for vehicle inventory and service parking at the business at 700 Seventh Avenue. If the lot expansion is approved, the application says construction could start later this spring and would run from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Longview officials concluded in early May the lot expansion would not have an adverse effect on the environment.

In addition to the pending expansion, the dealership has been tearing down the signage on the lot for weeks.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

