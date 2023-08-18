An expansion project proposed by a local auto dealership will not have any significant environmental effects, Longview city officials have decided.

The Bud Clary Auto Group applied for a State Environmental Policy Act permit, which will further plans to add a new 17,100-square-foot commercial steel building and 96 parking spots at its Ford property at 700 Seventh Ave., in Longview.

The city of Longview issued a determination of non-significance for the project, which would also include a new stormwater treatment vault and discharge line to the diking district facility, Community Development Planner McAllister Kosar said.

The group plans to prepare management practices of any erosion on the property through a stormwater pollution prevention plan, they said. About 9⁄10 of an acre of vegetation — some grass and one tree — will have to be removed.

Along Seventh Avenue and Tennant Way, the spot was purchased by Bud Clary Auto Group from Columbia Ford in 2021.

The city approved plans for an expansion of the auto group’s Seventh Avenue lot in May 2022. Bud Clary officials expected to begin construction that spring on that part of the project, but they went back to revise the original project, Kosar said.

A public comment period ended July 27, and the city is waiting to see more revisions from Bud Clary. Unless they decide to widen the scope of the project, like increasing the size of the building or adding more than 96 parking spots, the determination of non-significance still stands as the auto group solidifies its plans, Kosar said.

An environmental impact study is not required for this type of project, according to city documents.

Possible cleanup

Despite city approval that there would be no significant environmental impact, the property is on the Washington state Department of Ecology’s list of contaminated sites, according to a letter from the ecology department issued to Kosar.

The groundwater contains hazardous substances “in concentrations likely to affect human health or the environment,” toxic cleanups specialist Andrew Smith said in the letter. These substances include documented gasoline range petroleum hydrocarbons, Smith said; these substances are often found in crude oil, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Suspected contamination requires testing, the letter states. If toxic chemicals are found, the Southwest Washington Department of Ecology office must be notified for any potential cleanup projects.

This does not hinder the project as a whole or cancel out the city’s determination of non-significance, Kosar said. Those findings from the ecology department tell Bud Clary they should be on the lookout for toxic chemicals and go through the proper process of cleaning them up, he said.

No unstable soils have historically been found on the property, according to the environmental checklist prepared for Bud Clary by consulting firm RB Engineering.