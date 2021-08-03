BPA's first rate cut in decades may not affect local costs

Bonneville Power Administration’s recent announcement to cut power rates, but increase transmission rates likely will keep local costs the same.

BPA announced July 28 the organization would cut power rates for the first time in decades by 2.5%, while increasing transmission rates to 6.1%. Both rate changes take place in 2022 through 2023.

Cowlitz PUD Public Relations Manager Alice Dietz said “the combination of BPA’s transmission and power rates,” may increase local expenses, but PUD members likely will not see any changes.

Dietz said power rates cover the energy generated by BPA, while transmission rates cover the cost of transporting that power to different PUDs through BPA’s grid.

Cowlitz PUD has not raised member rates since 2017, Dietz added. The organization estimates a half percentage increase for overall operations due to BPA’s changes, but she said “that doesn’t mean a rate increase will be passed onto Cowlitz PUD customers.”