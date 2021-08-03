BPA's first rate cut in decades may not affect local costs

Bonneville Power Administration’s recent announcement to cut power rates, but increase transmission rates likely will keep local costs the same.
BPA announced July 28 the organization would cut power rates for the first time in decades by 2.5%, while increasing transmission rates to 6.1%. Both rate changes take place in 2022 through 2023.
Cowlitz PUD Public Relations Manager Alice Dietz said “the combination of BPA’s transmission and power rates,” may increase local expenses, but PUD members likely will not see any changes.
Dietz said power rates cover the energy generated by BPA, while transmission rates cover the cost of transporting that power to different PUDs through BPA’s grid.
Cowlitz PUD has not raised member rates since 2017, Dietz added. The organization estimates a half percentage increase for overall operations due to BPA’s changes, but she said “that doesn’t mean a rate increase will be passed onto Cowlitz PUD customers.”
Local rates are announced each September. The PUD’s board and advisory committee on rate changes are reviewing issues such as power supply, legislative changes, daily operation costs and BPA’s rate changes to determine local costs. Dietz said rates cover operation costs, “with no rate of return to shareholders,” to ensure members pay minimal fees.
“As a collective, we work hard to be as fiscally responsible as we are customer-owned and because of that, we have been able to maintain rates since 2017,” she said.
According to BPA, the organization operates 31 federal electric dams, one nonfederal nuclear plant and several nonfederal power plants, providing about 28% of electric power used in the Northwest.
Cowlitz PUD has contracted with BPA since the local PUD was established in 1936, Dietz said. However, Cowlitz PUD’s contract with BPA, as well as other utility districts across the Northwest, expires in 2028. Dietz said the decision to continue to purchase power from BPA will be made by the PUD board in 2025.