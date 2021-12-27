Talking Business: Black Falls Coffee carving out niche in south Longview

The newest option for a cup of coffee in Longview is tucked into a narrow space among the industrial businesses on California Way.

Black Falls Coffee is a tight operation even compared to other drive-through coffee places. The coffee store has a narrow passing road on either side and just enough space in the back of the lot for drivers to turn around.

Liz and Andrew Saverchenko opened Black Falls earlier this month. The Saverchenkos have run the neighboring Perfect Stitch Upholstery shop for the last eight years, but say running a coffee business has long been an interest.

Andrew Saverchenko said it has been a longtime dream to run his own coffee shop. Liz used to work at a coffee shop at Portland International Airport and has an eye for latte foam art and creative names for items.

"He enjoys drinking the coffee and I enjoy making the coffee, so for the business it ends up working really well," Liz Saverchenko said.

Black Falls Coffee Address: 1309 California Way, Longview. Hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Info: 360-218-4410, blackfallscoffeeco.com or www.facebook.com/blackfallscoffee.

The coffee shop has been in the works since 2018. It took more than a year to arrange the location and secure all the permits for the business. Andrew Saverchenko said he originally hoped to get a more visible location in the Pie@Trio's Pizzeria parking lot.

He knew he wanted to keep the store in the south section of Longview. He said there are no other coffee stores operating south of Tennant Way. While the location was unorthodox, he expected it would appeal to workers in the area and be able to catch commuters going from the Lewis and Clark Bridge to Interstate 5.

"With all the businesses around here, this gives them an easier way to get coffee here before they go to work," Andrew Saverchenko said.

When the pandemic started, he shifted his focus back to Perfect Stitch and put the coffee plans on the back burner for nearly a year. As the store readied to open, he was going back and forth with Longview officials about whether the entrance off California Way needed to be renovated.

Black Falls Coffee opened Dec. 15 with a giveaway of free drinks to anyone who came through. Within a few days, Andrew Saverchenko said the shop already was getting repeat customers from a few of the nearby businesses.

He said he plans to keep giving out free drinks on occasion to draw in first-time customers, but the store is trying to stand out in other ways. Black Falls gets its beans from a coffee roaster and prepares a darker, Italian-style brew for a standard cup of coffee which is different from many other stores.

The shop also offers a seasonal menu of flavored mixes for lattes and other drinks. Right now the winter options include a Snowflake (white chocolate and peppermint) and the Holiday Chicken (eggnog).

Black Falls does not offer food, which is one of the major ways Andrew Saverchenko hopes to expand the business down the line. His family sells Russian pastries every year during the Go 4th Festival.

"Every time we have those, we get asked where else they can buy something like that. I'd like to make a good cup of coffee with those pastries," he said.

