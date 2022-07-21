Bill Marcum retiring as Chamber of Commerce CEO early next year

The Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce is hiring a new chief executive officer after Bill Marcum announced his plans to retire at the end of February 2023.

The CEO is one of the two full-time employees for the chamber of commerce. Marcum works with the board of directors and hundreds of member businesses in Kelso and Longview to promote local business interests.

Marcum said he was initially not interested in leading the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce when he was approached about the job in 2011. At the time, Marcum was working as the advertising director for the East Oregonian newspaper, but he knew many of the businesses from the years he worked as the advertising director for The Daily News before then.

Marcum was convinced to apply by a board member and has been the CEO for more than a decade.

"I didn't think the job would be what it was and I thoroughly enjoyed it," Marcum said. "It has been fun working with the different business owners and the board."

Changes

Marcum said the biggest changes he oversaw during his time as CEO was an increase in the chamber's activities and direct work with small businesses in Cowlitz County. The chamber launched sQuatch Fest in 2017 to draw visitors into Longview during the slower winter months.

Early in his stint, Marcum oversaw the launch of the chamber's series of Small Business Boot Camps. The boot camps, which are spread out across six Friday morning sessions, are forums for successful local businesses to provide information or trainings. Before the series, attending similar events required traveling to areas like Vancouver or Seattle.

"It was something that was missing that the chamber could provide," Marcum said. "We made it affordable so (more places) could participate, businesses could bring three or four people in."

Applications

The deadline for the initial round of applications is Aug. 15. Chamber of Commerce Board President Lisa Straughan said the chamber already has received strong applications and will have a hiring committee begin to schedule interviews later this year.

Straughan said the board is looking for candidates with a high level of leadership experience and can handle the financial and legislative demands of the role. Candidates aren't required to have a connection to the area but preference would be given to people who already support local businesses.

"Bill's done a lot of great work with the chamber and made it a viable resource in the community," Straughan said. "We're hoping the next CEO can continue the legacy."

Straughan and Marcum said the hope is to have the new CEO selected and ready to start by the first of the year. The new hire would shadow Marcum for the first two months while he oversees the planning for his final sQuatch Fest, which is the chamber's largest fundraiser and one of its most complicated events of the year.

After retiring, Marcum said he wants to move to Arizona with his wife and work part time as a golf course starter.