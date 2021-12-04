Austin Point development plans moving ahead

WOODLAND — By the end of 2022, development plans at Austin Point will have a clearer shape.

The port currently is working on a conceptual 10% design with Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway and will start a dockside study in January, said port Executive Director Jennifer Wray-Keene.

Wray-Keene said she anticipated reaching 30% design and engineering by the fourth quarter of 2022, which also is when the dockside study should wrap up.

“We are working through our mitigation, public access and wetland restoration planning and will begin meeting with the variety of agencies” in the first quarter of 2022, she added.

The port owns 200 acres of heavy industrial property on the banks of the Columbia River, and Austin Point is the southernmost parcel. It has deep draft feasibility and is zoned for industrial use. Currently, 20 acres of the land is used for dredge disposal and there is public access to the beach area.

At the Sept. 16 Port Commission meeting, commissioners awarded the Austin Point Dockside Infrastructure Study to KPFF out of four proposals and two firm interviews done in August.

The scope of work includes conceptual site evaluation for marine terminal development and “due diligence investigations including phase 1 environmental, cultural resource, endangered species investigations, public access and recreation evaluation with other port holdings, preliminary transportation impact analysis and mitigation impacts,” according to a port press release.

The port has wanted to develop a marine terminal for years. The first attempt was in 1978, about 15 years after the port was established, but legal challenges ended the idea by the 1980s and restricted rail developments on the land for at least 25 years.

The port reopened development planning about six years ago, but found the 40-acre land easement it needed for the rail access to Austin Point expired in the late 1980s. The state Department of Natural Resources said the port would need to purchase all 153.3 acres connected to the Kuhnis Road Property. Negotiations for the sale took two years, then were challenged in court.

Columbia Riverkeeper argued in court the sale overlooked crucial environmental and wildlife concerns, but the DNR and the port were allowed to continue the sale.

In June 2020, the port selected David Evans and Associates to do a $295,000, 18-month rail feasibility study to determine what’s needed to build a rail spur on the Kuhnis Road property to connect Austin Point to the main BNSF Railway line.

