Ashtown Brewery opens doors Friday after an 18-month move

Skreen said he felt blessed that the timing let him miss many of the challenges and difficult choices other businesses faced during COVID. The pandemic did present challenges in getting supplies and materials for the new location. Several pieces of the kitchen equipment faced long backorders and Skreen said the roll-down door by the outdoor section of the bar was probably the toughest to get.

Ashtown is reopening with eight varieties of its micro-brewed beers on tap. The drinks are made and stored in massive vats that sit just a few feet away from the nearest tables. Jarrett said the brewing work will mainly be done on Mondays and in the mornings before they open, which will leave a hoppy smell lingering for the early visitors.

The previous location had relied on visiting food trucks to provide food for customers, while the new building includes a kitchen. At the north end of the building is a private room, where food and drinks will be brought in for birthday parties or small company events that rent out the space.