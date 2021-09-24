Ashtown Brewery opens doors Friday after an 18-month move

The first microbrewery that opened in Longview has returned to the scene after taking more than a year to relocate.
Ashtown Brewing Company opened to the public Friday afternoon at its new location at 1145 11th Avenue. The larger brewery site augments the selection of beers being made on-site with food from a full-time kitchen, outdoor seating options and a private room that can be rented out for events.
Jarrett Skreen founded the microbrewery in 2013 with his cousin Erik Skreen. Minutes before they began serving the first round of customers on Friday, Jarrett poured a champagne toast for family members and employees to celebrate the move.
"This was all hands on deck with our family," said BriAnne Skreen, Jarrett's sister and the manager for Ashtown. "It almost doesn't feel real after all these months of working on it."
Ashtown had spent the previous six years on Hudson Street. The move takes the brewery about a block south, into a warehouse on 11th Avenue that previously belonged to Habitat for Humanity.
The last day Ashtown was open on at its old location was February 29, 2020. By the time the first COVID-19 surge led Washington to shut down indoor dining a few weeks later, the brewery was already closed and considering plans to relocate.
"We saw the potential for taking over a bigger space. This was a blank canvas that we've been able to overhaul and do so much with," Jarrett said.
Skreen said he felt blessed that the timing let him miss many of the challenges and difficult choices other businesses faced during COVID. The pandemic did present challenges in getting supplies and materials for the new location. Several pieces of the kitchen equipment faced long backorders and Skreen said the roll-down door by the outdoor section of the bar was probably the toughest to get.
Ashtown is reopening with eight varieties of its micro-brewed beers on tap. The drinks are made and stored in massive vats that sit just a few feet away from the nearest tables. Jarrett said the brewing work will mainly be done on Mondays and in the mornings before they open, which will leave a hoppy smell lingering for the early visitors.
The previous location had relied on visiting food trucks to provide food for customers, while the new building includes a kitchen. At the north end of the building is a private room, where food and drinks will be brought in for birthday parties or small company events that rent out the space.
Ashtown's second opening event brings it into a different atmosphere for beer-drinking customers than they saw in 2013. Directly across the street is Five Dons Brewing, another microbrew operated by Longview natives which opened in 2014. Multiple other bars and tap houses have followed suit in and around Longview, some of which had served Ashtown beers.
"People want to have a home base bar, where they can see familiar faces and enjoy a drink together. I'm glad we are seeing new ones open and providing new options. It's all positive," Skreen said.
Friday's official opening was preceded by two soft openings, an event for "Mug Club" members on Wednesday night and an event for law enforcement and first responders on Thursday.
Ashtown Brewing Company will be open 3—9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 12—9 p.m. on Thursdays and 12—10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. BriAnne said the brewery may add hours on Sundays if there is enough customer demand.