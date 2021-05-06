Appeals continue for two Longview restaurants fined by state for breaking COVID-19 restrictions

With indoor dining restrictions lifted, state dismisses Stuffy's case; restaurant still owes $540K in fines Stuffy's hearing against the state was delayed again, but the restaurant's supporters remained committed.

Rowley said she could not apply for loans to get through the shutdown because she has not owned her business long enough to prove financially sound to most lenders. She bought the restaurant in August 2020.

She said she received one grant that helped, but didn't offer enough funds to stay closed during the entire indoor dining ban.

Rowley said her decision to offer indoor dining wasn’t made for political reasons, but to keep her business open and support her employees. Rowley owns Bear Country Catering in Kalama and said she's dreamed of owning a brick-and-mortar eatery.

She questioned why larger chains like grocery stores — where people are not forced to distance — could stay open throughout the pandemic, but her restaurant — where people are seated 6 feet apart — was closed periodically.

“It’s not like I don’t have respect for the rules,” she said. “You can catch this virus anywhere, but you can shut down a small business and not give any help when big box stores stay open?”

Stuffy’s fights

Stuffy’s was cited for 53 infractions and fined $954,000 over nearly two months during the state's indoor dining ban, according to state records.