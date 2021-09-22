Anonymous $15,000 donation will help Rainier get new park gazebo

Rainier will get a new park gazebo after the City Council accepted a donation for part of the cost.

Anonymous donors originally gave about $15,000 to put a new gazebo at the city park. However, the rising cost of construction materials meant the new bid for the work came in just under $18,000.

At a Sept. 13 City Council meeting, the council voted to accept the bid from Ross Recreation Equipment and pay the difference from the special projects capital fund. Ross Recreation previously installed gazebos for the city.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Jerry Cole said even paying the difference, the donation made it much easier for the city to get a new gazebo. He said he would rather lock in the current price, because “the way some things are going up, if we wait another month it could be another $500.”

Construction is slated to wrap up by September 2022 to account for the time needed to order and assemble the gazebo, said City Administrator Scott Jorgensen. The bid documents said the estimated lead time for the project is four to five months.