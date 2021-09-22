Anonymous $15,000 donation will help Rainier get new park gazebo

Rainier will get a new park gazebo after the City Council accepted a donation for part of the cost.
Anonymous donors originally gave about $15,000 to put a new gazebo at the city park. However, the rising cost of construction materials meant the new bid for the work came in just under $18,000.
At a Sept. 13 City Council meeting, the council voted to accept the bid from Ross Recreation Equipment and pay the difference from the special projects capital fund. Ross Recreation previously installed gazebos for the city.
Mayor Jerry Cole said even paying the difference, the donation made it much easier for the city to get a new gazebo. He said he would rather lock in the current price, because “the way some things are going up, if we wait another month it could be another $500.”
Construction is slated to wrap up by September 2022 to account for the time needed to order and assemble the gazebo, said City Administrator Scott Jorgensen. The bid documents said the estimated lead time for the project is four to five months.
Other construction around town will begin in the coming weeks after the council approved a bid from Advanced Excavating Specialists for about $203,600 for the D Street Improvement project, a bid from SFE Global for about $15,800 for sewer smoke testing and a bid from Advance Electrical Technologies for about $9,600 to replace a streetlight damaged in a car accident.
LCD Excavation will move the currently unused footbridge to connect the new Riverfront Trail and the park for just under $160,000. The city received a grant for $84,700 to help with the cost of the project.
“The bridge to nowhere is going to go somewhere now,” Cole said at the meeting. “You just don’t give up.”