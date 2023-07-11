Antidote Tap House in Longview has spent thousands of dollars over the last few months to bring the back outdoor seating area fully up to code. The tables in front of the tap house, however, are no more.

Antidote co-owner Andy Busack could pay for the right to set up tables on the sidewalk frontage, but it would cost 12 times in Longview than some other cities charge.

The seating had gotten a free permit, Busack said, during the pandemic from John Brickey, Longview’s previous Community Development Director.

During COVID-19 restrictions, outdoor eating areas were a popular way for restaurants in Washington to remain open for customers. State moratoriums and leniency from cities like Longview made it easier for businesses to add seating areas on the sidewalk.

“When COVID came around and people had to sit outside, a lot of people learned it’s not so bad,” Busack said. “We have quite a few regular customers who prefer the back patio. So we felt we had to keep it.”

Now Longview has changed its approach, with a more critical eye on how tables and signs take up sidewalk space. City officials have refocused on keeping sidewalks clear for people with visual impairments, wheelchairs or disabilities.

The city planning department cited Antidote earlier this year, saying its seating area infringed on the sidewalk right of way. The Lemon Drop, Tapped Roots and four other restaurants also were cited for right-of-way issues between February and May.

The current approach leaves businesses with two widely divergent paths: They can offer simplified and temporary seating areas for no charge or pay thousands of dollars a year to lease a portion of the sidewalk from the city.

For Antidote, that would have translated into a $5,000 payment to Longview this year to keep its existing front seating area under the new rules — as much per month as other Washington cities charge restaurants for an entire year of seating permits.

“I would have appreciated the city taking a more progressive approach, similar to other cities, to allow businesses to encroach on the front sidewalk without a substantial fee,” Busack said.

Changing rules

Longview offers a sidewalk business license that can be used for signs, food trucks or outdoor seating with no fee. The license requires the sidewalk features be temporary, meaning they are only placed outside during business hours.

Some businesses, like Mill City Grill and the All In Saloon, have taken that approach, moving their tables in and out from their building on a daily basis.

The other licensing agreement, run through the Public Works Department, allows businesses to lease a section of sidewalk from the city. When the city contacted The Lemon Drop in April about doing a sidewalk license for its outdoor dining space, the quoted price was a $3,000 initial permit fee and $215 per month going forward.

Owner Michelle Kruse said she felt that cost was exorbitant. On the other hand, making the area temporary would mean losing the fencing and planters that surrounded the long stretch of tables along Hudson Street.

The restaurant cut the outdoor dining space entirely in April.

“The plants look nice when they’re blooming. Our customers couldn’t wait to dine outside. I cannot see how this is a problem for our city,” Kruse said.

Busack said the change to a temporary set-up wouldn’t have been as easy for Antidote. The pergola over the tables couldn’t remain, which would change the building’s agreement with the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

It would take additional labor to move the tables and chairs every day, and when the peak months of outdoor dining ended, the tables would be stuck taking up space indoors.

Other cities

There is no standard way cities in Washington approve or charge for outdoor dining, but the sidewalk license option in Longview is at the high end of yearly fees.

Spokane charges a flat fee of $300 when a business first gets permitted and $250 per year going forward.

Puyallup, which is about the same size as Longview, launched the OpenAir pilot program for outdoor dining around the end of 2020. The program charges no fee as long as it remains a pilot project.

Puyallup also used federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES, funds to build parklets, outdoor eating booths about the size of a parking space that restaurants can use during the summer.

Vancouver’s sidewalk café program charges businesses a flat fee of $156 per year, plus an additional cost per square foot of perimeter space around the eating area that generally adds $200 to $400 per year.

“It’s a benefit to the city and the businesses to permit for an active downtown area,” said Ryan Miles from Vancouver’s public works department. “We try to do our best to minimize the barriers to get those set up.”

The closest comparison is Olympia, which charges $184 permitting fee for temporary seating areas and adds on a leasing rate for long-term additions that is based on the property values.