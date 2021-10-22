A sporting chance: Gun community comes together for Woodland teen

Throughout it, Sarah McSmith said her daughter diligently built up strength in her left arm by swinging the shotgun up and holding it so she would be ready.

Houser said they also tossed around the idea of electromagnetics, but that would require Kaylynn to carry a battery pack, and hunters in Washington cannot have anything electronic on their guns.

While the electromagnetics could potentially be allowed under ADA accommodations, Teig said they didn’t want there to be a need for special paperwork.

"We just want her to be able to do it," he said.

Expanding possibilities

The adaption for Kaylynn “opens up this window to help more people,” Houser said. He and Teig have reached out to other adaptive sportsmen groups to offer the attachment, as the ball and cup style isn’t limited to shotguns. It could be transferred to any gun, or even a fishing pole. And now that Teig has the design, the initial cost is “pennies” — but he has no plans to profit from the invention.

“We all love Kaylynn, and I barely know her,” Teig said. “She’s changed how I do things. I’m hoping we can make some more of these and get a few more people out there.”