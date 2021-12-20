‘A little bit of old, a little bit of new’: Dragon’s Outpost offers gamer’s oasis at new location

Visitors to Dragon’s Outpost’s new location at 935 Vandercook Way in Longview will be greeted by some furry, four-legged friends and a paradise for tabletop and retro gamers alike upon entry.

Dragon’s Outpost was formerly located at the Three Rivers Mall in Kelso, but moved to its new location for more stability, better street visibility and plenty of other additions that could be coming in the future, owners Jen and Scott Caldwell said.

“There’s more open space,” Scott Caldwell said. “We’ve got better displays for our cards. We have more space for the play space, it’s not as crowded.”

The cards and classic retro games are hard to miss when you enter the store. The walls are lined with new display cases and a large variety of Pokemon cards, while the standard cases are filled with classic game cartridges for a variety of consoles that would make some of the most avid gamers drool with intrigue. The store then opens up to collectibles and figurines.

The new location isn’t just a straight up replacement for the old location, it also offers more space and better displays for the loyal gamers who stop in.

“We have a play space, where a lot of shops don’t actually have a space where you can come in and play,” Jen Caldwell said.

The added space allows for gamers to set up their elaborate tabletop games like “Dungeons & Dragons” and “Warhammer.” Jen Caldwell also spoke about adding to the space with lofts or other expansion techniques that weren’t possible at their previous location.

“We’re hoping to eventually make a more dedicated space for D&D. But that might be a couple years down the road because we’re going to have to do some construction, but we have that capability,” Jen Caldwell said.

The added space also will allow for the potential of video-game tournaments with fan favorite games like “Super Smash Bros.” and classic fighter games like “Street Fighter” and “Tekken.” The Caldwells also tossed around the possibility of adding a space to rent out for gamers to bring a group to play the game of their choice.

“If you ever want to schedule your own time for a game, we’re more than happy to be that space for people,” Scott said.

Although the retro games, accessories and a hefty helping of collectibles make Dragon’s Outpost feel like a normal shop at face value, the large gaming space in the back corner makes it feel more like a gathering spot for individuals with a passion for these kinds of games.

That passion isn’t lost on the Caldwells, who have owned Dragon’s Outpost since April 2020.

“We’ve always done tabletop games when we’ve had the time and the money,” Scott Caldwell said. “We’ve always wanted to own our own business around this sort of thing, but it was one of the things that we never thought was going to happen.”

“A little bit of old, a little bit of new,” Scott Caldwell said.

With all the possible additions offered by the new store, the regulars of Dragon’s Outpost shouldn’t worry about too much changing, as the Caldwells are dedicated to offering the same gathering space and experience as their previous location.

