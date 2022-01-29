A day with Sasquatch: A look at Longview’s sQuatch Fest

Many Washingtonians are familiar with the old tales of a tall, hairy, big-footed beast that roams the evergreen forests in the Northwest. The mystic and allure of the mythic Sasquatch has now brought plenty of squatchers to the Cowlitz County Event Center for the Sixth edition of sQuatch Fest on Friday and Saturday.

This year, sQuatch Fest has returned to its normal time of year in January after being rescheduled to July in 2021 due to COVID-19.

“It’s going very well,” said Julie Rinard, project manager with the Longview/Kelso Chamber of Commerce in charge of running the event. “We’re really happy to be able to do this in the month of January on a beautiful, sunny day.”

Rinard said she was happy to see the two-day event return to it’s usually scheduled time in order to better fulfill the event’s goal of promoting local businesses.

“This event belongs in January,” Rinard said. “This is when our local economy needs a boost and we’ve got many businesses here who are local to Longview.”

This year’s edition of the squatcher’s playground features guest speakers, a beer festival, a kids’ cave and numerous vendors selling themed items and clothing. For those in need of a pick-me-up, food was provided outside via food trucks to allow attendees to de-mask as they snacked on an assortment of offerings.

Rinard, now in her fifth year of involvement in the event, said the speakers tend to be the fan favorite offering.

“The speakers are amazing, that’s what draws the crowds,” she said. “It’s fascinating whether you know about Squatch or not. It’s very intriguing.”

The speakers include: Ron Morehead, a researcher, author and producer of The Sierra Sounds; Jeff Meldrum, an author and professor at the University of Idaho; Derek Randles, co-founder and head researcher of the Olympic Project; Shane Corson, a field researcher with the Olympic Project; and Cliff Barackman, co-host of Finding Bigfoot on Animal Planet and an educator and researcher.

“Our speakers are nationally renowned explorers,” Rinard said. “They’re researchers, they’ve got many experiences with Sasquatch and the sounds of Sasquatch. They’ve got TV shows, radio shows and we are really honored to bring them to Longview.

The event has been hosted by Craig Yahne for all six years of its existence. Yahne is a freelance cinematographer, producer and editor with Seattle Bigfoot Productions.

The excitement and passion for the event exuded from Yahne’s expressions as he gushed about sQuatch Fest.

“There was nothing ever before like this where we could come together and talk about Sasquatch,” he said. “That’s the big thing right there is being able to do that and share your experiences.”

Yahne’s hosting duties include hosting a Talk’N sQuatch Q & A where attendees can chat about anything related to the legendary beast. He also hosted a speaker forum on Friday where all the speakers from the event met for a panel to answer questions and talk about Sasquatch.

The event also featured the Brew Mountain Beer Festival, which featured beverages from four local breweries — Ashtown Brewing Company, Explorer Brewing Company, Five Dons’ Brewing, LLC and River Mile 38 Brewing Company — and wines from Bateaux cellars.

Future squatchers were also accounted for with the Kids’ Cave that featured various games and activities for youngsters. Laura Hight oversaw the cave on Saturday and noted how popular the attraction was for visitors, highlighting the most popular activities in the cave.

“The YMCA has provided these building blocks and they have been full all day,” Hight said. “The other one is Home Depot donated a bunch of these do-it-yourself kits and it’s been kid after kid coming through here.”

Hight said she was happy to be part of an all-inclusive event like sQuatch Fest.

“The whole experience is such a wholesome, fun, total family event,” she said. “Sometimes there’s events that are only for kids or only for adults and sQuatch Fest is really something that is a good time for everybody.”

The last sQuatch fest in July saw about 3,000 visitors representing 28 states find their way to the Cowlitz County Event Center. That number was down due to COVID as the usual number hovers around 3,400. There was no final tally as of Saturday, but Rinard said they had already seen record-breaking ticket presales.

Throughout the years, the event has drawn more people from more places around the country.

“This is a tourism event,” Rinard said. “People come to sQuatch Fest and one of the most common things I hear is ‘There are other things to do here, I’m going to add a day next time.’”

