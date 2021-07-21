Business owner hosts downtown Castle Rock block parties to make up for COVID cancellations

CASTLE ROCK — When Robin Frazier’s Kelso high school reunion was canceled due to the pandemic, she decided to hold her own and invite the county.

Frazier is hosting her third block party this summer. It will be held Saturday on the road in front of her Oasis bar and grill, Front Street in Castle Rock. She’s calling the event an “all-school reunion,” meaning, every school and class are invited to make up for the lack of gatherings during the pandemic.

“All the reunions and weddings were canceled for a year and a half,” she said. “We are going to have an old-fashioned street dance.”

The event will shut down Front Avenue from A Street to Cowlitz Street for seating and live music, and kicks off with a chili cookoff and DJ at noon.

A seven-piece band, the Jesters, hits the outdoor stage from 3-7 p.m., bringing horns, rock, funk and a “splash of Mardi Gras,” Frazier said.

From 7-9 p.m., karaoke begins. Attendees are encouraged to wear tie-dyed clothes throughout the day.

Oasis will serve a special menu, which includes barbecue sandwiches and bite-sized battered halibut.

Summer parties