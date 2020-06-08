Business groups to host Zoom call on manufacturing, COVID-19 risk

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three regional business groups will host an interactive Zoom discussion Thursday about the manufacturing sector in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the call, the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, the Columbia River Economic Development Council and Workforce Southwest Washington will discuss current disruptions, as well as opportunities for strategic investment to meet workforce needs, according to a press release.

Impact Washington, a manufacturing consulting nonprofit, also will attend to share information about managing COVID-19 risks for employees. Additionally, the group will talk about how companies can get a free COVID-19 risk assessment.

The hour-long discussion begins at 10 a.m. Participants should RSVP with Alyssa Joyner by Wednesday to receive the Zoom link. Joyner is available by email at ajoyner@workforcesw.org.

