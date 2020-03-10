Business as usual for most local business during coronavirus spread

Manny hasn’t see a decrease in the number of people using the YMCA, she said.

But the course of the disease is “unpredictable,” Manny said, so the YMCA is watching the situation and following all guidelines given by health agencies and the national YMCA headquarters.

“I haven’t seen a big change, but there is definitely that uncertainty: Do we have to close if the government says no more group activities?” Manny said. “We are just kind of waiting to see what happens.”

Port of Longview officials say the port is following maritime safety protocol and recommendations set forth by the Coast Guard, said spokesman Dale Lewis.

On Wednesday, the port’s business development director is set to make a presentation about coronavirus’ effect on the global economy at the commissioners meeting. Even though the port does a lot of business with Asia, which is the epicenter of the disease outbreak, it so far hasn’t seen any downturn in business, Lewis said.

Like others businesses, Red Leaf and ilani Casino say they both have implemented heightened cleaning routines and business volume has not been affected, according to general managers.