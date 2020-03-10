Business as usual for most local business during coronavirus spread

Several Cowlitz County businesses and organizations say they are upping regular sanitation as coronavirus cases passed 108,000 worldwide, though there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cowlitz County as of Monday.
And on the whole, daily operations and foot traffic in local businesses seem unaffected by worries about the illness, but some organizations are canceling events to avoid possible exposure to large numbers of people.
“At this point, we have the same volume of foot traffic coming in and out of the branches, so we haven’t really seen a change yet,” said Angie Leppert, Fibre Federal Credit Union spokeswoman.
As of Monday morning, Cowlitz County had no confirmed COVID-19 cases or pending patient test results, said Ernie Schnabler, county emergency management director. The county has sent three tests to the state, and they all came back negative.
The state has limited capacity for tests, and those for people with underlying health conditions or serious illnesses take priority, according to the Department of Health. Testing may become more readily available, but those with mild symptoms should stay home whether they test positive for COVID-19 or not.
According to the state Department of Health, as of Monday afternoon there have been 162 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington, with 116 in King County. Clark County Public Health announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Friday night.
Schnabler said it is possible Cowlitz County will see a positive case because people are still traveling and “life goes on.” For most people the illness is like a cold or flu, and the best thing they can do is stay at home until their symptoms are gone, he said.
Likewise, the Center for Disease Control recommends the following practices to limit or prevent the spread of the illness:
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Representatives with Fibre Federal, Red Leaf Organic Coffee, ilani Casino, the Columbia Theatre, the YMCA of Southwest Washington and several other area agencies say they are adhering to the CDC’s advice.
Janitorial staff at the Columbia Theatre, for example, frequently wipe down door knobs and sanitize public areas, said Executive Director Gian Paul Morelli. Most of the procedures are typical of cold and flu season, but theater staff is being “far more diligent” as a precaution, he said.
“We are just being careful, and I think that’s the best thing because you can create a frenzy and a panic, and that’s something you don’t want,” Morelli said.
So far, attendance at shows has not been affected, he said. And the organizations group still plans to hold its annual “Soup-Off” fundraiser for the Eloise Pepper Arts Education Fund on March 27 at the Cowlitz County Expo Center. Morelli expects about 130 people to attend.
“How (coronavirus) affects the Columbia Theatre down the road? I don’t know. ... Hopefully we see it subside a little bit as far as the concern of most people, but we are not taking it lightly at all,” Morelli said.
Special Olympics Washington announced Monday it is suspending all programs until March 31 under advisement from Special Olympics International and the CDC because of “heightened risks for people with intellectual disabilities and the elderly.” The situation will be re-evaluated at the end of the month, according to an email from Special Olympics Washington. Locally, the ban affects the spring track and swimming seasons.
YMCA CEO Janine Manny said her staff is sanitizing any surface people touch with their hands “four times as often as usual.” She’s also noticed that members remind each other to use disinfectant sprays in the weight room once they are done with the equipment.
“People are trying. They are washing their hands more often. They are using hand sanitizers, and they are giving people space. They are not coming here if they are sick,” Manny said.
Manny hasn’t see a decrease in the number of people using the YMCA, she said.
But the course of the disease is “unpredictable,” Manny said, so the YMCA is watching the situation and following all guidelines given by health agencies and the national YMCA headquarters.
“I haven’t seen a big change, but there is definitely that uncertainty: Do we have to close if the government says no more group activities?” Manny said. “We are just kind of waiting to see what happens.”
Port of Longview officials say the port is following maritime safety protocol and recommendations set forth by the Coast Guard, said spokesman Dale Lewis.
On Wednesday, the port’s business development director is set to make a presentation about coronavirus’ effect on the global economy at the commissioners meeting. Even though the port does a lot of business with Asia, which is the epicenter of the disease outbreak, it so far hasn’t seen any downturn in business, Lewis said.
Like others businesses, Red Leaf and ilani Casino say they both have implemented heightened cleaning routines and business volume has not been affected, according to general managers.
“Our facilities teams have stepped up their routine cleaning procedures to ensure high-touch surfaces are sanitized multiple times per day with disposable disinfectant wipes in all areas and have increased the number of hand sanitizer stations throughout the gaming floor for guest convenience as well as in the heart of the house,” said Kara Fox-LaRose, ilani president and general manager.
Red Leaf General Manager Ann Lucas said the coffee shop now sanitizes counters, chairs, tables, door knobs and other frequently touched items every hour.
“We’ve had a really positive reaction from customers saying, ‘We really appreciate you guys taking this serious and being proactive,’ “ Lucas said, adding that it’s “business as usual, and then making sure on the hour, if not more often, things are sanitized.”