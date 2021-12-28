Bus routes, garbage collection, clinics canceled Tuesday in Cowlitz County due to weather

Snow and icy roads have caused several closings, cancellations and delays Tuesday in Cowlitz County and the region.

Transportation

RiverCities Transit reports route 33 is on a snow route Tuesday, meaning all the stops on Pacific Way and Mount Solo Road in Longview are closed. Route 57 also is on a snow route, meaning all stops on Allen Street east of Minor Road, on Corduroy Road, Sunrise Street, North 18th Avenue, Burcham Street and Crawford Street in Kelso are closed. Passengers for all other routes should expect delays, report officials.

Garbage collection

Waste Control, the transfer station on Third Avenue, has suspended garbage collection until road conditions improve, said Plant Manager Rolly Ensign. If customers' garbage is not picked up on their regular collection day, their trash will be collected on their next scheduled day. For instance, if garbage is not collected Tuesday, the trash will be collected the following Tuesday, Jan. 4..

Health

All Family Health Center sites in Cowlitz County and Wahkiakum County are closed due to the weather through Tuesday, reports the organization that provides health services for the low income. The center has locations on 12th Avenue, 14th Avenue, Olympia Way and Broadway Street in Longview; Grade Street, Oak Street and Clark Street in Kelso; First Avenue and Silver Lake Road in Castle Rock; Lewis River Road in Woodland; and Una Avenue in Cathlamet. People can reach an on-call provider at 360-636-9502.

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe reports the Longview clinic, as well as those in Tukwila and Dupont, are closed Tuesday. Patients will be contacted to reschedule, and virtual appointments are available.

Services

The nonprofit FISH of Cowlitz County, which provides food, medication and clothing to those in need, is closed Tuesday, reports the organization. Volunteers plan to open Wednesday.

The state and local employment and training service WorkSource of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties reports the Kelso office is closed Tuesday.

Newspaper delivery

Wintry weather may result in delivery delays of The Daily News on Tuesday and later this week.

The e-edition of The Daily News — which includes all of the stories in the print edition plus extras — is available to subscribers online at tdn.com.

Thank you for your understanding and patience as we try to keep all of our employees safe during this winter weather event.

Schools

All Three Rivers Christian School campuses are closed Tuesday, including both the main early learning campuses and the Ridge facility. Officials advise contacting dsampson@3riversschool.net for questions about students' schedules.

The Longview, Kelso, Kalama and Castle Rock school districts are on winter break until Jan. 3.

Activities

The Kelso Senior Center staff report the Eighth Avenue facility will be closed through Wednesday. Activities such as bridge club, bingo and Mahjong will resume when weather improves, according to staff.

The Longview Senior Center on Commerce Avenue is closed all week, said staff.

Public meetings

The Cowlitz County Public Utility District Board canceled its Tuesday meeting.

