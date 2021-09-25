 Skip to main content
Burn bans lift as rain, cooler temperatures predicted to start Sunday
The rainy season returns

Rain drops and iridescent flies collect on a lily pad floating in Lake Sacajawea following an afternoon rain in June 2020. 

 Courtney Talak

Regional weather experts are calling for an end of fire season in Southwest Washington thanks to forecasted rains washing out the possibility of a repeat of last fall's smoky skies. 

National Weather Service Portland Meteorologist Tyler Kranz said a “cool, wet weather pattern” is forecasted to start Sunday in the Lower Columbia region, wetting vegetation and extinguishing fire risks.

“I would say fire season is basically coming to an end,” he said.

Forecast and local burn bans

The National Weather Service predicts a 100% chance of rain Sunday night and possible thunderstorms Monday in Cowlitz County. Showers are expected to continue through Thursday.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop as well. Highs are expected to reach the high 60s Sunday, but temperatures could drop as low as the upper 40s by Tuesday night.

Cowlitz County's burn ban will continue through Thursday despite the rainy, cool forecast. According to the county's website, Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties implement burn bans from July 15 through Sept. 30 each year.

Gifford Pinchot National Forest lifted its ban on campfires and target shooting Sept. 17 "due to increased moisture and cooling temperatures," according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Washington State Department of Natural Resources lifted its ban on "outdoor burning, campfires, the use of charcoal briquettes and prescribed burns on all forest lands within DNR’s fire protection" on Monday — 10 days earlier than previously declared — due to "diminishing wildfire danger," stated the department. 

2020 ‘anomaly’

Kranz said the week's forecast is typical for Southwest Washington, while 2020's late wildfire season was not the norm. 

"Last year was an anomaly," he said. "Usually in mid-September, there are more frontal systems coming in."

Last September, the Washington State Department of Ecology reported 50 mph winds pushed smoke from Eastern Washington wildfires over the Cascades. Smoke from Oregon wildfires also weren't pushed to sea, reported the state, and hovered over Western Washington.

The Washington State Department of Ecology reported more cities were exposed to hazardous air quality during the roughly five-day stretch than any other time period since the state started tracking air quality levels in the early 2000s.

