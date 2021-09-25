Burn bans lift as rain, cooler temperatures predicted to start Sunday

Regional weather experts are calling for an end of fire season in Southwest Washington thanks to forecasted rains washing out the possibility of a repeat of last fall's smoky skies.

National Weather Service Portland Meteorologist Tyler Kranz said a “cool, wet weather pattern” is forecasted to start Sunday in the Lower Columbia region, wetting vegetation and extinguishing fire risks.

“I would say fire season is basically coming to an end,” he said.

Forecast and local burn bans

The National Weather Service predicts a 100% chance of rain Sunday night and possible thunderstorms Monday in Cowlitz County. Showers are expected to continue through Thursday.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop as well. Highs are expected to reach the high 60s Sunday, but temperatures could drop as low as the upper 40s by Tuesday night.

Cowlitz County's burn ban will continue through Thursday despite the rainy, cool forecast. According to the county's website, Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties implement burn bans from July 15 through Sept. 30 each year.

