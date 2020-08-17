Burglary, vehicle prowl suspect arrested in Woodland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Woodland police Saturday arrested a man suspected of at least 10 burglaries or vehicle prowl-related thefts ranging from Woodland to Spokane.

Police found Zachary Irwin Pond, 34, during a suspicious vehicle call late Saturday morning in the 1300 block of North Goering Street in Woodland, according to a Facebook post by the department. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Cheney, Wash., and police suspected Pond of stealing it.

During a later investigation, police found several stolen items in the car. The items belonged to people in Cheney, Spokane, Spokane Valley, Lake Forest Park and Woodland, according to the post. Pond apparently stole the items during vehicle prowls and occupied residential burglaries, or a burglary that happens while the residents are in their homes.

Donny Conner, the department’s evidence services clerk, said Pond seems to have taken “pretty much whatever he could get his hands on” from at least 10 victims, including two in the Woodland area.

“We found sporting equipment, golf clubs, fishing stuff. We found some tools and alcohol ... and a suitcase with clothing,” she said. “The good thing is that we actually have been able to tie the victims that we’ve talked to back to a lot of this stuff, so they will be getting their property back. That’s rare.”