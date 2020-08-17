Burglary, vehicle prowl suspect arrested in Woodland

Woodland police Saturday arrested a man suspected of at least 10 burglaries or vehicle prowl-related thefts ranging from Woodland to Spokane.
Police found Zachary Irwin Pond, 34, during a suspicious vehicle call late Saturday morning in the 1300 block of North Goering Street in Woodland, according to a Facebook post by the department. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Cheney, Wash., and police suspected Pond of stealing it.
During a later investigation, police found several stolen items in the car. The items belonged to people in Cheney, Spokane, Spokane Valley, Lake Forest Park and Woodland, according to the post. Pond apparently stole the items during vehicle prowls and occupied residential burglaries, or a burglary that happens while the residents are in their homes.
Donny Conner, the department’s evidence services clerk, said Pond seems to have taken “pretty much whatever he could get his hands on” from at least 10 victims, including two in the Woodland area.
“We found sporting equipment, golf clubs, fishing stuff. We found some tools and alcohol ... and a suitcase with clothing,” she said. “The good thing is that we actually have been able to tie the victims that we’ve talked to back to a lot of this stuff, so they will be getting their property back. That’s rare.”
Pond “failed to listen to commands” from police when they arrived on scene to the stolen vehicle, so officers used a taser to take him into custody, according to the Facebook post. Pond tried to act unconscious as a last ditch effort to avoid going to jail, police said. Officers initially took Pond to St. John Medical Center in Longview for evaluation before being booked into the Cowlitz County Jail around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Facebook post.
Pond was placed into custody on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree possession of stolen property, three counts of second-degree possession of stolen property, vehicle prowl, residential burglary, third-degree theft, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.
Woodland police are working with law enforcement officers in the other cities to further investigate the thefts and determine if there are any other victims, Conner said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.