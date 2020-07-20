You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Burglars smash glass door, steal cigarettes at Flying K
0 comments

Burglars smash glass door, steal cigarettes at Flying K

{{featured_button_text}}

Three unidentified suspects smashed a glass door and broke into the Flying K gas station store early Sunday morning, though they only appeared to take some cigarettes, Columbia Security reported Monday.

Two officers with Columbia Security, a private security company, saw three men fleeing the Flying K through a broken glass door at about 3 a.m. Officers chased after the men, who appeared to be in their 20s, but lost sight of them as they fled toward NW Second Ave.

Officers determined the glass door was shattered by a thrown rock and later spoke with an employee who said the burglary suspects didn't appear to get much from the store. Only the cigarette display seemed to be disturbed in the burglary, officers wrote.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News