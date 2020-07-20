Burglars smash glass door, steal cigarettes at Flying K

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three unidentified suspects smashed a glass door and broke into the Flying K gas station store early Sunday morning, though they only appeared to take some cigarettes, Columbia Security reported Monday.

Two officers with Columbia Security, a private security company, saw three men fleeing the Flying K through a broken glass door at about 3 a.m. Officers chased after the men, who appeared to be in their 20s, but lost sight of them as they fled toward NW Second Ave.

Officers determined the glass door was shattered by a thrown rock and later spoke with an employee who said the burglary suspects didn't appear to get much from the store. Only the cigarette display seemed to be disturbed in the burglary, officers wrote.

