Burge sentenced to 40 years for killing 5-year-old Hartley Anderson

Vancouver’s Hartley Anderson lived five years and 24 days, her mother said, before the man entrusted with watching her beat her to death.

“She missed her first day of kindergarten this last fall, and as time passes, I will be reminded of all the things she is missing out on as her friends are experiencing them,” Nataasha Tafoya told a judge Friday afternoon during sentencing for Ryan M. Burge.

Burge, 38, was sentenced in Clark County Superior Court to 40 years in prison for killing Hartley while babysitting the girl.

A jury in February convicted Burge of second-degree murder but was undecided on a charge of first-degree murder, opting instead for first-degree manslaughter. The jury also determined he was guilty of several factors that made his crime particularly egregious: Hartley was vulnerable, he betrayed a position of trust and it was deliberately cruel.

Hartley suffered severe head trauma and died at a Portland children’s hospital.

Tafoya told the court she couldn’t begin to describe the effect her daughter’s death has had on her, as well as family and friends.