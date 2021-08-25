Buoy 10 fishery closed to Chinook salmon retention starting Friday

The Oregon Buoy 10 fishery will close to Chinook salmon retention starting Friday, Oregon Fish and Wildlife announced Wednesday night.

Chinook salmon retention on the Columbia River from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the Tongue Point/Rocky Point line will close effective Aug. 27 due to higher-than-expected catch rates and mortality of lower river natural tule Chinook, the press release said. State fishery managers from Oregon and Washington made the decision during a Joint State meeting Wednesday.

An estimated 17,740 Chinook and 6,245 hatchery coho were kept from 56,370 angler trips through Aug. 23, the press release said. An estimated 6,917 Chinook, 5,829 coho and 93 steelhead were released.

The Endangered Species Act listed stock is "managed under strict harvest guidelines and a portion of the allowed impacts was allocated to the Buoy 10 fishery," the press release said.

Hatchery coho retention remains open in the Buoy 10 fishery, with a daily adult bag limit of two hatchery coho, which increases to three hatchery coho on Sept. 7. Retention of steelhead in the Buoy 10 fishery remains closed.