Buoy 10 fishery closed to Chinook salmon retention starting Friday

The Oregon Buoy 10 fishery will close to Chinook salmon retention starting Friday, Oregon Fish and Wildlife announced Wednesday night.
Chinook salmon retention on the Columbia River from the Buoy 10 line upstream to the Tongue Point/Rocky Point line will close effective Aug. 27 due to higher-than-expected catch rates and mortality of lower river natural tule Chinook, the press release said. State fishery managers from Oregon and Washington made the decision during a Joint State meeting Wednesday.
An estimated 17,740 Chinook and 6,245 hatchery coho were kept from 56,370 angler trips through Aug. 23, the press release said. An estimated 6,917 Chinook, 5,829 coho and 93 steelhead were released.
The Endangered Species Act listed stock is "managed under strict harvest guidelines and a portion of the allowed impacts was allocated to the Buoy 10 fishery," the press release said.
Hatchery coho retention remains open in the Buoy 10 fishery, with a daily adult bag limit of two hatchery coho, which increases to three hatchery coho on Sept. 7. Retention of steelhead in the Buoy 10 fishery remains closed.
“There are a lot of coho out there, so we encourage anglers to focus their effort and attention on them and minimize their handling of Chinook so that we can keep the coho season open,” ODFW Columbia River Manager Tucker Jones said in the press release. “With passage of upriver summer steelhead at Bonneville Dam at its lowest since counts began, anglers should also do all they can to avoid catching steelhead.”
Chinook retention for the fall Buoy 10 fishery opened Aug. 1 and was originally scheduled to continue through Sept. 6, but Chinook catch rates and angler effort have been relatively high since Aug. 11, which was when the initial 10-day mark selective fishery ended.
"Environmental conditions may also be playing a role, as higher temperatures upstream may have concentrated Chinook in estuaries," the press release said. "The combination of these factors resulted in a Chinook handle that is 62% higher than expected for this point in the fishery."
In addition to higher overall Chinook handle, the tule Chinook portion of the catch was 38%, which was "much higher" than the estimated preseason rate of 24%, the press release said.