Bulk carrier runs aground in Columbia River near Fisher Island

A bulk carrier headed to Port Angeles from Vancouver got stuck in the Columbia River Wednesday afternoon between Fisher and Walker islands.

MarineTraffic, an online ship tracking provider, listed the OTZIAS as aground around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and an area resident reported seeing the ship stuck in the river. The cargo ship left the Port of Vancouver around 9:45 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive in Port Angeles by 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the website.

A tugboat arrived around 3 p.m. and was later joined by two more tugboats to help pull the ship out of the shallow part of the river, according to an area resident.

It was not immediately clear how its journey would be affected, and representatives with the U.S. Coast Guard could not be reached for comment.

