Bulk carrier runs aground in Columbia River near Fisher Island
breaking top story

Bulk carrier runs aground in Columbia River near Fisher Island

Cargo ship run aground

A tugboat responds to a cargo ship that ran aground in the Columbia River between Fisher and Walker islands on its way to Port Angeles from the port of Vancouver Wednesday afternoon.

 Courtney Talak

A bulk carrier headed to Port Angeles from Vancouver got stuck in the Columbia River Wednesday afternoon between Fisher and Walker islands. 

MarineTraffic, an online ship tracking provider, listed the OTZIAS as aground around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and an area resident reported seeing the ship stuck in the river. The cargo ship left the Port of Vancouver around 9:45 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive in Port Angeles by 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the website. 

A tugboat arrived around 3 p.m. and was later joined by two more tugboats to help pull the ship out of the shallow part of the river, according to an area resident. 

It was not immediately clear how its journey would be affected, and representatives with the U.S. Coast Guard could not be reached for comment. 

