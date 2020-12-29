Buglary at Woodland fire station cause $50K in damages, slows response time

"We are still trying to tally up the cost on all we lost," said Kofstad. He estimated the total price to fix the damage on the building and trucks, as well as replace the stolen items, could reach $50,000.

The burglars also cut the catalytic converter off of the station's "Brush 1" truck, which is typically used to respond to wildfires.

"We had to get it towed. It should be on it's way to the Dodge dealer in Longview as we speak," Kofstad told TDN late Monday morning. "So they destroyed it and put it out of service."

The other three trucks at the station also are temporarily out of service because they lack the appropriate medical gear to respond to a call. Kofstad said he does not know how soon the trucks will be back on the road.

"Once we get that stuff replaced, they will be back in service. We will probably cannibalize a few of the trucks at other stations to get at least one of those going" as soon as possible, Kofstad said.

In the meantime, the station will have to rely on vehicles and equipment from the two other Cowlitz Fire District 1 stations in Woodland. That means the response time for emergencies in the Woodland Heights area may take longer.