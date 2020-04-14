Bucking a national trend: Local tenants pay April rent on time

He has come to an agreement with each of the “no-pays” for how to take care of the rent.

“Nobody is sitting out there saying I’m not going to pay because I don’t have to,” Sharp said. “It’s been quite wonderful, actually.”

Ray Pyle, owner of Catlin Properties Inc., said rent collection last week went “better than I thought.” Typically about 3% of tenants in the 1,000 units he manages don’t pay their rent. This month, about 9% didn’t pay. He is working on payment plans with those who didn’t pay.

“It’s nice. People are doing a good job of communicating,” he said Friday. “Very few are running from us.”

Nationwide, however, the numbers appear more dire. The National Multifamily Housing Council compiled data on rent payments from 13.4 million units across the country and found that 31% of tenants had not yet paid their rent in the first five days of April, according to a New York Times report. About 18% of tenants had failed to pay rent in the same period last year.

Both Sharp and Pyle said they were concerned about next month’s rent because people haven’t yet received their stimulus checks in the mail and unemployment benefits don’t seem to be coming through.