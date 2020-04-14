Bucking a national trend: Local tenants pay April rent on time

With the April deadline for rent come and gone, local property managers said the majority of their tenants paid on time, and those who couldn’t afford it now agreed to payment plans.
However, with rent “always just around the corner,” Steve Sharp of Sharp Property Management said he was concerned tenants won’t have savings left to pay rent in May.
“But I feel positive we will be able to handle it next month as well as we did this month,” Sharp said. “The concern is still there. The anxiety is probably not. I feel like people are going to do what they’re supposed to do, and that’s always a good thing.”
Sharp, along with other local property managers and landlords, had worried that Gov. Jay Inslee’s 30-day stay on evictions last month would convince tenants that they didn’t have to pay their rent.
The May 18 statewide moratorium was intended to provide relief to tenants who face financial difficulties due to coronavirus-related business closures. But local landlords and property managers said the measure would leave them holding the bag.
After seeing how many tenants paid their rent last week, Sharp said his concern was lessened slightly. Of the 1,100 units he manages, he had about 75 “no-pays” this month, or about 7%. In a typical month, there would be about 30, or roughly 3%.
He has come to an agreement with each of the “no-pays” for how to take care of the rent.
“Nobody is sitting out there saying I’m not going to pay because I don’t have to,” Sharp said. “It’s been quite wonderful, actually.”
Ray Pyle, owner of Catlin Properties Inc., said rent collection last week went “better than I thought.” Typically about 3% of tenants in the 1,000 units he manages don’t pay their rent. This month, about 9% didn’t pay. He is working on payment plans with those who didn’t pay.
“It’s nice. People are doing a good job of communicating,” he said Friday. “Very few are running from us.”
Nationwide, however, the numbers appear more dire. The National Multifamily Housing Council compiled data on rent payments from 13.4 million units across the country and found that 31% of tenants had not yet paid their rent in the first five days of April, according to a New York Times report. About 18% of tenants had failed to pay rent in the same period last year.
Both Sharp and Pyle said they were concerned about next month’s rent because people haven’t yet received their stimulus checks in the mail and unemployment benefits don’t seem to be coming through.
People still were working for part of March so they had some savings to pay April rent, Pyle said. That won’t be true for this month, and without a stimulus check, more people might struggle to pay May rent.
Joseph Govednik, a Longview resident who owns a fourplex in Tumwater, said all of his tenants paid rent on time this month.
“I feel more comfortable now,” Govednik said Friday. “It was a huge relief ... because I thought if people weren’t going to pay it was going to start now. That they did pay also says that even though they were given a pass, in a sense, they still did the right thing.”
Govednik, who is director of the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, said he was even more pleased to hear from his management company that almost all of the tenants in the many properties they manage also paid their rent.
“I’ve been worried about this situation not just as a personal situation but as a health of our society and economy situation,” he said. “Just because I got paid rent, if other people are not getting paid rent or cannot pay rent, that’s an underlying problem that’s greater in our society and will create greater instability in our economy going forward. I’m thankful our renters are able to pay, but I’m also very happy that my property management company reported that other renters were able to pay as well.”
