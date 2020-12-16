Broadway Learning Center leads to 'incredible transformation' in kids

Many people drive past Broadway Learning Center each day, perhaps not giving much thought about what’s going on behind the tan walls, but Broadway parents say what happens in those classrooms is nothing short of life-changing.
“I don’t think people truly understand what happens at Broadway,” parent Alicia Petersen said. “It’s not a daycare, it is a school. It’s a place of learning and what’s being taught might look different. It’s not just colors, shapes and numbers. They’re also learning life skills that will carry them down their education path.”
Her own daughter used to struggle to communicate her needs, knowing just 10 or so words at 3 years old, but now Pederson said she’s a chatterbox who rarely has tantrums. Other parents detailed improvements in everything from behavior to understanding social cues, allowing them to see new, brighter futures for their kids.
Broadway Principal Megan Shea-Bates described the school as a “place families are supported and not judged. It’s a safe place for behaviors.”
The school is a federally mandated special education preschool program for children ages 3 to 5 who have met state requirements as a child eligible for special education services. The program also supports students in Head Start who are identified as needing specially designed instruction.
There are five areas that a child might need more support in to qualify for Broadway: social/emotional, communication, adaptive, cognitive and physical development.
One thing that sets Broadway apart is the school uses visual schedules and cues to communicate with students who might struggle to communicate their needs, Shea-Bates said, because the brain process visuals more rapidly than sounds and visuals can be more soothing.
In the classroom, that switch looks like schedules made of pictures, step-by-step images by the sink reminding students how to wash their hands, and communication boards that allow students to ask for snacks or a drink by moving drawings of items around.
“I came from a general education background and even I didn’t understand how powerful visuals can be until I saw it in action,” Shea-Bates said. Broadway also incorporates some sign language to help students.
Communication
Parents say that the visual communication is a game-changer, not just at school, but at home, too. Broadway teachers work with parents to create visual schedules for things like bedtime or bath time.
Petersen’s daughter started at Broadway three years ago and had a “pretty incredible transformation.” Then, she knew about 10 words, Petersen said, and would soon be diagnosed with autism.
“It was a little bit nerve wracking for me,” she said. “My kiddo can’t communicate well on her own and here I am sending her off to school at age 3 with 10 words.”
However, the teachers and staff at Broadway quickly put her at ease, Petersen said, and “now fast-forward a couple years she doesn’t stop talking.”
Daisy Mendoza’s children, Lawrence and Bellami, also had speech and behavioral struggles that Broadway helped her address.
“I’ve seen really big improvements. When we would take (Lawrence) to the playground, he was having a hard time communicating with other kids at the playground and he was throwing big tantrums and fits,” she said. “I didn’t know how to communicate.”
Cheryl Burton’s son Greyson has been at Broadway for a year now for his delayed language, and said the visual cues have helped her a lot, as has other advice from staff.
“They gave me different ideas of ways to speak to him, like playing at the same time and things like that,” Burton said. “Before I would just ask him questions, what is this, what is that, but that’s not helping him develop his language and sentences and normal conversation.”
Behavioral changes
Parents said that behavioral problems improved as they were able to communicate with their children.
Petersen said “before, there was a lot more intense behavioral concerns because of the frustration of not being able to communicate. There’s been a complete transformation in the past few years.”
Mendoza agreed that her children were “only throwing fits because we didn’t understand” what they were trying to communicate.
Heather Caesar’s son Andrew has only been at Broadway since the end of October, but she’s already seen “huge changes” in his ability to self-regulate.
“He’s more willing to do work at school, and that was a struggle before. Now he’s willing to sit and do the work and likes doing his letters and numbers and counting,” she said. “Also he’s learning how to participate and do activities he doesn’t necessarily want to do.”
Leticia Casarez’s daughter Nova is “completely different” after a year at Broadway, she said. Gone are the 40-minute meltdowns with combative behavior, as are the “terrifying” moments when Nova would simply start running without a care for traffic or other dangers.
“She was an unpredictable wild card,” Casarez said. “I had absolutely no idea how to regulate her behavior.”
While at first all of the goals Broadway set for Nova seemed overwhelming and somewhat unattainable to Casarez, “the staff there held so much space for her had so much patience and understanding.”
Real changes started to come when Casarez started implementing more of the conscious discipline training from the school, which required Casarez to unlearn a lot of parenting habits.
Casarez had to learn “not yelling, not taking things away and instead reinforcing good behaviors,” but said it was worth it to see the changes in Nova.
Learning to play
Social skills have also been boosted. Petersen said before, her daughter didn’t know how to play with other kids, but now she enjoys it.
“There’s been so much growth,” she said. “Her teachers are astounded by how much she’s progressed and how much she’s seeking out those meaningful peer interactions.”
Mendoza said her youngest, Bellami, wouldn’t share or play with other kids either, but “ever since Broadway he’s just automatically playing with children in the park and I’m like, ‘wow.’ ”
Caesar said Andrew now has a core group of friends he plays with, which is a big change and “such a relief for me.”
Broadway also has specialists and therapists in the school, removing a scheduling headache for parents, Burton said.
“For us if it wasn’t for Broadway there isn’t any other place in Longview we can go that can get us the services Broadway provides,” she said. “Outside of COVID-times, for a daily assistance they get to see a speech pathologist, they get to see a behavioral specialist if they need it. It’s not just a normal preschool, it’s a preschool that’s able to have the time to give kids services they need.”
Changes in family life
The improvements aren’t just about academics or school, the families said. The changes Broadway has wrought has also improved their family life.
Mendoza said before, she had trouble going places with her children because they would have meltdowns, or wander off. Burton said Greyson asked a complete question for the first time last week, which was “amazing.”
“Just being able to sit down and play a game or have just social interaction with Greyson without it turning into a fit because I’m not understanding what he wants is a huge thing for me,” she said. “Because I work so much, I was starting to feel like I was failing him and not spending enough time with him, that’s why he wasn’t talking.”
But Broadway showed Burton that she wasn’t alone and gave her family the support to make “a better healthier home life for all of us which will make a better, successful life for him in the future.”
Casarez said Broadway “changed my life, too.”
“I have a whole different outlook on how to treat children, trauma and myself when I don’t feel like I’m doing the best job that I can be,” Casarez said. “I had no idea what I was doing. I was so frazzled and stressed at my wits’ end before she got into Broadway.”
On a path to future success
Petersen said when her daughter’s future is on a brighter path now. When she enters kindergarten, she won’t need as much support and will be able to be in a regular education setting, Petersen said.
“That’s always been our goal: How can we provide her with the most support that as she grows and as she develops so she won’t need as many supports and can do more things independently?” Petersen said.
“I feel a lot more confident sending her to kindergarten,” she added. “I couldn’t imagine sending her to kindergarten without these skills.”
Mendoza’s eldest, Lawrence, was recently re-evaluated at Mint Valley and no longer needs an individualized education plan. Burton said without Broadway, Greyson “would basically be a toddler trying to do kindergarten. And the lifelong impacts that could have on a person and a kid is significant.”
“It puts them for a path for success with life when you start early intervention, especially for a toddler when their brain is ready to absorb and just needs a little bit of additional help for that language to click,” she said. “I don’t even know how to explain the difference that it makes.”
