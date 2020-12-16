Broadway Learning Center leads to 'incredible transformation' in kids

Real changes started to come when Casarez started implementing more of the conscious discipline training from the school, which required Casarez to unlearn a lot of parenting habits.

Casarez had to learn “not yelling, not taking things away and instead reinforcing good behaviors,” but said it was worth it to see the changes in Nova.

Learning to play

Social skills have also been boosted. Petersen said before, her daughter didn’t know how to play with other kids, but now she enjoys it.

“There’s been so much growth,” she said. “Her teachers are astounded by how much she’s progressed and how much she’s seeking out those meaningful peer interactions.”

Mendoza said her youngest, Bellami, wouldn’t share or play with other kids either, but “ever since Broadway he’s just automatically playing with children in the park and I’m like, ‘wow.’ ”

Caesar said Andrew now has a core group of friends he plays with, which is a big change and “such a relief for me.”

Broadway also has specialists and therapists in the school, removing a scheduling headache for parents, Burton said.