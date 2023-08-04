The Broadway Gallery is celebrating Longview's centennial by showcasing local artists at their August Community Art Show. The gallery opened the "Show of the Century" with a reception on Thursday, inviting the community to see the showcase.

August's show is special because it features artists outside of the gallery's co-op members and throughout Southwest Washington.

The show also features a special art piece made by Mark Morris High School students. Together, under the instruction of art teacher Debra Robasky, who also teaches for Longview Parks and Recreation, each student made an individual ceramic piece that represents Longview. On the almost 5-foot-tall piece is a squirrel, logging tools and well-known signs of Longview, such as the Columbia Theatre sign.

Gallery member Noel Datin McDonald wants the community to come out and see it.

"It's pretty fabulous work for high school students," she said.

Around 70 people came to the Thursday event to see the artwork and musician Keith Hinyard play the acoustic guitar.

The students' ceramic piece will be on display through September. All other artwork will be on display through the month of August during the gallery's regular hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

People can also vote on their favorite show entries in categories such as adult, under 18, and gallery member throughout August at the gallery.