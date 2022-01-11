Because of paper supply chain issues, mailing has been delayed for the Cowlitz County Historical Museum's Winter Cowlitz Historical Quarterly.
Museum staff estimates the next issue should be received by subscribers in the next week to 10 days.
— The Daily News
