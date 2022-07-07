Briarcliff Pool set to reopen Tuesday after years of closures, funding challenges

RAINIER — School and city officials next week will cut the ribbon on a newly opened Briarcliff Pool, with attendees getting the chance to swim for free during the ceremony.

The grand reopening will go from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, with chances for families to register for swim lessons as well as season and summer passes.

If you go What: Briarcliff Pool reopening. When: 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday. Ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. and free swimming starts at 6 p.m. Where: 28170 Old Rainier Rd., Rainier. Cost: Free. Info: www.rainier.k12.or.us/briarcliffswimmingpool

The Rainier School Board and Chamber of Commerce are joining to cut the ribbon on the pool at 5:30 p.m., and free swimming will start at 6 p.m. An adult must be with any children who are under 15 years old, the district said in a news release.

Briarcliff Pool is located at 28170 Old Rainier Rd.

Briarcliff Pool initially closed in August 2019 to save the district money, as pool operations at the time cost the district $100,000 annually, according to a previous report by The Daily News.

Last year, the district got a grant to host its summer school physical education swim classes. Friends of the Rainier Pool also ran several community fundraisers to help open the pool during team swim seasons.

In June 2021, the school board passed a new budget, and members voted 5-1 to allow Superintendent Joseph Hattrick to reopen the pool again.

But those plans to officially reopen were once again stalled when Hattrick last August told school board members some of the pool equipment was not working.

After years of an uncertain feature, the school district finished repairs and last week announced it would reopen the pool.

"The Briarcliff Pool serves a critical role in this great community by providing families and students with swimming lessons," the district wrote in its news release.