Brian Blake to run for reelection

Aberdeen Democrat Rep. Brian Blake announced Wednesday that he will run for a 10th two-year term representing the 19th District, which includes a large part of Cowlitz County.

Blake, who was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2002, said his priorities in the next legislative session would be COVID-19 response and recovery and investment in rural healthcare and jobs.

“We need strong, stable, and experienced leadership to respond to the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Blake said in a press release. “I voted to authorize using $200 million to respond to this crisis, investing in our hospitals, local business assistance, and unemployment support — and I am prepared to return to Olympia to mobilize more resources if the pandemic demands it. Recovery won’t be easy, but, like after the Great Recession, it will take time-tested leadership focused on community priorities to see results.”

Blake serves as the chairman of the House Committee on Rural Development, Agriculture, and Natural Resources. In his release, Blake highlighted his efforts to protect the salmon and crab industries, support the agricultural industry in Southwest Washington and develop workforce education programs.