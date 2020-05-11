Braun to seek third term representing region in state Senate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Encouragement from local constituents and impending state budget challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic prompted state Sen. John Braun to seek a third four-year term representing a broad swath of Southwest Washington, the Centralia Republican said Monday.

Braun had said when he first sought the seat eight years ago that he intended to serve only two terms.

“It was one comment I made in an interview (at The Daily News) during the 2012 campaign,” he said. “I meant it when I said it. And I’ve talked to a lot of people about it and they said, ‘We think you still should run.’ ”

Monday marked the first day of filing week. In addition to Braun, numerous candidates filed for positions in the state Senate and House of Representatives, Cowlitz County Superior Court, and Cowlitz County commission.

Braun, who told TDN in February he wasn’t sure if he would run again, said he received many calls and emails from constituents who had read the article and wanted him to run again.