Braun to seek third term representing region in state Senate

Encouragement from local constituents and impending state budget challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic prompted state Sen. John Braun to seek a third four-year term representing a broad swath of Southwest Washington, the Centralia Republican said Monday.
Braun had said when he first sought the seat eight years ago that he intended to serve only two terms.
“It was one comment I made in an interview (at The Daily News) during the 2012 campaign,” he said. “I meant it when I said it. And I’ve talked to a lot of people about it and they said, ‘We think you still should run.’ ”
Monday marked the first day of filing week. In addition to Braun, numerous candidates filed for positions in the state Senate and House of Representatives, Cowlitz County Superior Court, and Cowlitz County commission.
Braun, who told TDN in February he wasn’t sure if he would run again, said he received many calls and emails from constituents who had read the article and wanted him to run again.
“The other thing is we have some pretty tough things ahead of us for the Legislature, particularly budget-related,” he said Monday. “I feel like I have experience that will be useful in meeting those challenges.”
Early predictions show that Washington could lose $7 billion in revenue through 2023 due the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Seattle Times.
“Finding that kind of savings in the budget, even a $54 billion budget, is going to be very challenging, (especially) doing that in a way that does as little harm as possible to the services we provide to citizens around the state,” said Braun, who is the ranking member of the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
Braun also serves on the Senate Labor and Commerce Committee and he was selected to give the Republican response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s State of the State address earlier this year.
He is the president of Braun Northwest, which builds emergency vehicles. He previously served in the U.S. Navy and currently serves as a Captain in the U.S. Navy Reserve, according to his website.
As of Monday, Braun didn’t have a challenger for his 20th District seat which represents much of Lewis County, parts of Thurston County and Cowlitz County east of the Cowlitz River (excluding the city of Kelso).
The following people also filed paperwork for campaigns Monday:
State Senator, Legislative District 19
Dean Takko (incumbent)
State Representative, Legislative District 19 Pos. 1
Clint Bryson
Marianna Everson
State Representative, Legislative District 20 Pos. 1
Brian Lange
Peter Abbarno
State Representative, Legislative District 20 Pos. 2
Ed Orcutt (incumbent)
Cowlitz County Commissioner District 1
Will Finn
Cowlitz County Commissioner District 2
Dennis Weber (Incumbent)
Cowlitz Superior Court Judge Pos. 1
Gary Bashor (Incumbent)
Cowlitz Superior Court Judge Pos. 2
Thad E. Scudder (Appointed recently to replace Stephen Warning)
Cowlitz Superior Court Judge Pos. 3
Michael H. Evans (Incumbent)
Cowlitz Superior Court Judge Pos. 4
Marilyn K. Haan (Incumbent)
Cowlitz Superior Court Judge Pos. 5
Patricia Fassett (Incumbent)
Public Utility District Commissioner District 1
Bruce Pollock
