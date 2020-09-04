'Boost for business': CEDC to host shop local event to benefit small stores

Retail deals will abound at stores around Cowlitz County next weekend during a “Shop Local Saturday” event organized by the Cowlitz Economic Development Council.
The Sept. 12 event is intended to give businesses a much-needed boost in end-of-summer sales by reminding shoppers that their local storefronts are still open for business, despite statewide COVID-19 restrictions that limit their usual operations, said Lindsey Cope, CEDC community engagement coordinator.
“As these business owners are in the trenches of making payroll or applying for grants or diversifying their business model, one of the easiest things to forget to do is to remind people that you exist. It’s so counterintuitive, but if you do not remind people you exist and that you are open for business they will forget,” Cope said. “That’s kind of the purpose of this."
"Maybe it will help the general public put local businesses back in the front of their minds before they order two-day shipping from Amazon.”
Unlike traditional shop-local events, this event will not emphasize big gatherings in local downtown districts. There are no set hours for the sales or special pop-up markets to encourage increased foot traffic.
Instead, the intention is to remind people to support local stores, whether that’s with an in-person purchase or online order.
“Encouraging a mass amount of people to congregate is kind of out of the question right now. However, that does not mean that we as a community don’t need to support these businesses,” Cope said. “What we are doing is putting it out there as an awareness-type activity that these businesses are open. You can shop there -- and depending on your level of comfort, a lot of them have an online presence or curbside pickup.”
In-person shoppers should follow the state’s COVID-19 safety restrictions, including wearing masks, social distancing from other shoppers and abiding by a store’s capacity limitations, Cope said.
Nearly 40 businesses have signed up to participate, and most of the shops will offer special discounts or sales for the event, Cope said. Each business will determine its hours of operation and the nature of its sale, and store owners are “individually responsible for promoting what that is to their customers,” she added.
The list of participating businesses is attached to this story at tdn.com. The number of participating continues to grow, and retailers can still sign up to participate, Cope said.
Participation is open to all Cowlitz County businesses.
“The truth is our struggles and challenges in Downtown Longview are the same struggles and challenges businesses are facing in Downtown Kelso, Castle Rock and Kalama,” said Cope, who also serves as the president of the Longview Downtowners business association. “Everyone is facing decreased revenues and increased restrictions.”
Despite those restrictions, businesses are still open for customers, Cope said. The shop-local event is “really just a matter of supporting your local economy” when small businesses need it most, Cope said.
“You can still buy a shirt at Posh (on Commerce) and pick it up at the curb. Or you can get flowers from Pollen in Castle Rock and have them delivered,” Cope said. “It’s not just food to go. It’s clothes to go. It’s plants to go. It’s services to go."
"It’s easy to shop Amazon, but our local businesses have so much to offer, and these small businesses are the lifeblood of our cities and our towns.”
