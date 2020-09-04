'Boost for business': CEDC to host shop local event to benefit small stores

“Encouraging a mass amount of people to congregate is kind of out of the question right now. However, that does not mean that we as a community don’t need to support these businesses,” Cope said. “What we are doing is putting it out there as an awareness-type activity that these businesses are open. You can shop there -- and depending on your level of comfort, a lot of them have an online presence or curbside pickup.”

In-person shoppers should follow the state’s COVID-19 safety restrictions, including wearing masks, social distancing from other shoppers and abiding by a store’s capacity limitations, Cope said.

Nearly 40 businesses have signed up to participate, and most of the shops will offer special discounts or sales for the event, Cope said. Each business will determine its hours of operation and the nature of its sale, and store owners are “individually responsible for promoting what that is to their customers,” she added.

The list of participating businesses is attached to this story at tdn.com. The number of participating continues to grow, and retailers can still sign up to participate, Cope said.

Participation is open to all Cowlitz County businesses.