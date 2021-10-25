'Bomb cyclone' causes power outages, minimal downed trees in Cowlitz County

The waning remnants of a strong windstorm known as a “bomb cyclone” is forecasted to continue hitting the Lower Columbia region through Tuesday, after causing minimal damage Sunday by knocking power out for nearly 10,500 Cowlitz Public Utility District customers and toppling local trees.

National Weather Service Meteorologist David Bishop in Portland said Tuesday’s forecasted wind and rain will be the “tail end of the cyclone itself,” as the low-pressure system moves north toward Vancouver Island. By Wednesday, local residents will see a break in the weather, then another, far weaker stormfront by the end of the week, he added.

Downed trees, power outages

A large tree uprooted and fell on a house in Kelso on Sunday, without causing injuries. Around 1:20 p.m., Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue reported crews responded to a call of a downed tree on a house in the 1000 block of Oak Street. The storm knocked the tree on the structure, causing damage to the attached garage and the vehicle inside, reported Cowlitz 2.

