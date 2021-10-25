 Skip to main content
'Bomb cyclone' causes power outages, minimal downed trees in Cowlitz County
BOMB CYCLONE

Downed tree after 'bomb cyclone'

A vehicle drives past a downed tree limb Monday on Vandercook Way in Longview after gusts up to 35 mph blew through the area Sunday as part of a large windstorm meteorologists called a "bomb cyclone."

 Hayley Day

The waning remnants of a strong windstorm known as a “bomb cyclone” is forecasted to continue hitting the Lower Columbia region through Tuesday, after causing minimal damage Sunday by knocking power out for nearly 10,500 Cowlitz Public Utility District customers and toppling local trees.

National Weather Service Meteorologist David Bishop in Portland said Tuesday’s forecasted wind and rain will be the “tail end of the cyclone itself,” as the low-pressure system moves north toward Vancouver Island. By Wednesday, local residents will see a break in the weather, then another, far weaker stormfront by the end of the week, he added.

Downed trees, power outages

A large tree uprooted and fell on a house in Kelso on Sunday, without causing injuries. Around 1:20 p.m., Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue reported crews responded to a call of a downed tree on a house in the 1000 block of Oak Street. The storm knocked the tree on the structure, causing damage to the attached garage and the vehicle inside, reported Cowlitz 2.

Smaller downed trees were reported elsewhere. Woodland Public Works Director Tracy Coleman said two trees fell around 1 p.m. Sunday on Atlantic Avenue and Lakeshore Drive and each were picked up within around 15 minutes — not “long enough for anyone to notice” or delay traffic, she said. Longview Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills said no large trees were downed in the city, aside from limbs.

Tree falls on Kelso home

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue crews clear a tree that fell on a Kelso home Sunday during the strong winds of a "bomb cyclone."

Kalama Public Works Director Kelly Rasmussen said no trees were reported down in the Kalama city limits either, but residents in the Stone Forest subdivision and south of Elm Street lost power.

Cowlitz County PUD Communication and Public Relations Manager Alice Dietz said the majority of outages in the county occurred south of Woodland with a peak of 5,300 customers losing power between 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday. Dietz said there also were outages east of Toutle and west of Longview, Columbia Heights and Carrolls. She said the average outage lasted about three hours and the longest outage lasted eight hours.

The Toledo School District in Lewis County reported classes were canceled due to a power outage around 9 a.m. Monday.

Observed gusts and rain forecasts

Gusts did not reach the 40-50 mph winds predicted Friday. The National Weather Service in Portland reports gusts peaked Monday morning in Cowlitz County, at 30 mph in Woodland around 12:40 a.m.; 35 mph in Kelso around 8 a.m.; and 27 mph in Castle Rock around 11 a.m.

The strong winds were due to a “bomb cyclone,” which National Weather Service Meteorologist John Bumgardner said occurs when pressure quickly drops over a 24-hour period.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 100% chance of rain through Tuesday. By Wednesday, meteorologists predict a 60% chance of rain during the day, then 100% chance in the evening. Weather experts call for a chance of showers for the weekend.

As of around 2:30 p.m. Monday, local rivers were well below flood stage. The Columbia River at Longview was 5.3 ft. high, and the Cowlitz River at Kelso was 11.4 ft., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

