Boil notice in parts of Kalama after water main breaks

A “catastrophic water main break” in Kalama on Monday morning triggered a full water shutoff at sections of the Port of Kalama and a boil water notice for some city residents.

The break in the water line occurred around 1 a.m. Monday, according to city administrator Adam Smee. Several hours later, city crews located the break near the intersection of Hendrickson Drive and Wilson Drive and began working to contain the damage.

A boil notice is in effect for residents on Kalama River Road, Meeker Drive north of Nectarine Drive and the North Port Industrial Area. During a boil notice, residents are instructed to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute to kill possible bacteria, then let it cool before using it or storing it for later use.

“We are asking all residents to conserve water usage until we can produce more water,” states a press release from the City of Kalama. The city said the two million gallon reservoir was running at a low level Monday morning, but was being brought back online by Kalama Public Works crews.

Water was fully shut down to the north and central sections of the Port of Kalama in order to isolate the leak. McMenamin’s Kalama Harbor Lodge and the locations along Tidewater Drive are believed not to be affected by the water line break.

Smee said the boil order likely would be in place until at least Wednesday afternoon as water samples need to be cleared by the Department of Health before the emergency order can be ended.

The cause of the line break still is being investigated. Smee said the city hoped to have the break repaired by the end of the day Monday.

Residents on Meeker Drive went through a previous boil water notice in October 2018, when a contractor in the area accidentally hit the city water main. That boil notice was in effect for roughly 72 hours.

