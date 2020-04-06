Body recovered, believed to be capsized Silver Lake kayaker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials believe they have found the body of a 28-year-old Castle Rock man who capsized while kayaking on Silver Lake Friday evening.

On Sunday, a citizen contacted the Cowlitz Dive Rescue team with information he noted on his sonar while on Silver Lake. The dive team deployed along with a sheriff's office boat and recovered a body believed to be Robert Chick, who capsized Friday evening, according to the sheriff's office. The Cowlitz County Coroner is working to confirm the body's identity.

Chick and Stephanie Green of Kelso had paddled to the tip of Treehouse Island while kayaking on the lake along with two dogs Friday evening, but they were unable to land successfully, the sheriff's office said Sunday. Both kayakers capsized while trying to reach land, but chick disappeared from sight. Green made a 911 call for help while clinging to a kayak.

Cowlitz Fire District 3 personnel launched a boat and rescued her, and she was treated and released at St. John Medical Center. The dogs were also recovered from the island and brought to the Humane Society.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.