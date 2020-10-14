Body of Western Washington man recovered from Columbia River

The remains of a man who jumped off the Lewis and Clark Bridge in September washed up in Wahkiakum last week, police said Wednesday.

On October 8, the Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office received a report of human remains washed up on the shore of the Columbia River, according to a sheriff's press release. The body was located on private property and required an all-terrain vehicle for recovery, which was loaned to the coroner by the property owner, according to the press release.

The remains "bore unmistakable similarities to a person described by multiple witnesses as having jumped from the Lewis and Clark Bridge between Longview and Rainier" on Sep. 25, the press release said.

The remains were identified Monday as Mark Vinson, 61, a "longtime Western Washington resident who had no fixed address," the press release said.

The Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office and used "the equipment and expertise of the fingerprinting experts of the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab" to identify Vinson, according got the press release.

"The Wahkiakum County Sheriff and the Coroner express their gratitude to Cowlitz County and the Washington State Patrol for their assistance, and to the owner of the property on which the decedent was found for loaning the coroner an ATV that was used in the recovery process," the press release said.

