Body found north of Kelso identified as missing man Joshua Frazier
A body found by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Sunday has been identified as Joshua Dean Frazier, 30, of Kelso who had been missing for almost two months.

Deputies have not released the cause of death and said they are investigating.

Frazier’s mother Cynthia Gibbons said she was notified by police Monday morning that Frazier was found near Pacific Avenue Spur by the railroad tracks near Rocky Point.

She said her son was identified by police by his tattoos.

The railroad tracks near Pacific Avenue Spur are about 100 feet from the Cowlitz River. Deputies said the body was not found in the river, but in the area.

Gibbons said police told her Frazier was found when someone was “working on top of a hill and could see him in the bushes.”

Frazier was last seen at 8:37 p.m. on Jan. 7 walking north in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue North, near Holt’s Quik Chek Market.

Gibbons said police were notified Jan. 11 when her son hadn’t been seen all weekend.

Gibbons said Frazier had two children, 5 and 10, and loved to fish, camp and have bonfires with his family.

“He was a friend to everyone,” she said. “I’m pretty devastated.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Troy Lee at 360-577-3092.

