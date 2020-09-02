Body found in Columbia Heights identified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement agencies Wednesday identified a body found Monday behind the Assembly of God Church in Columbia Heights as 48-year-old Longview-area resident Robert Dean Humphrey.

Cowlitz 911 dispatchers Monday morning received a report that Humphrey was found behind the church, located in the 3600 block of Columbia Heights Road, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Wednesday.

Because the church is within city limits but Humphrey’s residence is outside city limits, the Sheriff’s Office and Longview PD began a joint investigation. The Sheriff’s Office will be the lead agency in that investigation, they said in the release.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, and Humphrey’s cause and manner of death have not yet been determined pending additional test results, Cowlitz County Chief Deputy Coroner Brett Dundas said Wednesday.

Dundas said it will likely take at least seven to 10 days and likely around two weeks before results are released, as the coroner is waiting on toxicology and other results.

“There’s a lot of elements we need to look at,” Dundas said.

Detectives have interviewed several subjects and obtained “a large amount of information” in the investigation so far, the Sheriff’s Office said. More information wasn’t released Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.